On this day in 2015, Australia defeated New Zealand to lift fifth ICC World Cup title

On March 29 in 2015, Australia lifted their fifth title at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in 2015 after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and share the video of the final.

"Ready to relive a Cricket World Cup final? Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #OnThisDay in 2015, Australia won their fifth @cricketworldcup title! Watch the entire game LIVE with us Down pointing backhand index," the ICC tweeted.

It was for the second time that the showpiece event was held in Australia and New Zealand after first hosting the tournament in 1992.

Australia had stormed into the summit showdown after making a second-place finish in the group stage with four wins from six games before defeating Pakistan and India by six wickets and 95 runs in quarter-final and semi-final clash, respectively.

New Zealand, on the other hand, made it to the final after ending the group stage unbeaten before clinching a 143-win over West Indies and four-wicket victory over South Africa in the last-eight and last-four clashes, respectively.

As a result, the two hosts made it to the final for the title.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first at the iconic MCG stadium before a crowd of nearly 93,000 people.

The Black Caps lost opener Martin Guptill (15) and skipper Brendon McCullum (0) and Kane Williamson (12) inside 39 runs. Subsequently, Grant Elliott (83) not only smashed a fifty but also stitched a crucial partnership with Ross Taylor (40).

However, after the duo's dismissal, New Zealand fell like a pack of cards to get eventually bundled out for 183.

Mitchell Johnson was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps as he bagged three wickets while conceding 36 runs. He was followed by James Faulkner, who claimed three wickets while giving away 30 runs.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell had also chipped in with two and a wicket, respectively.

In reply, Australia lost opener Aaron Finch for a duck.

Subsequently, opening batsman David Warner scored a 46-ball 45 before Steve Smith (unbeaten at 56) and Michael Clarke (74) notched up crucial knocks to held Australia chase down the target in just 33.1 overs.

By the time New Zealand bowler Matt Henry castled him, Australia needed just nine runs to win.

Smith, however, made sure to score winning runs to help Australia lift their fifth World Cup title at the 2015 edition of the tournament.