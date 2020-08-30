On this day in 2017, Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh register maiden Test victory over Australia

On August 30 in 2017, opener Tamim Iqbal shone with the bat while Shakib Al Hasan produced an all-round performance to help Bangladesh register their maiden victory over Australia in the longest format of the game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed the followers of Bangladesh's feat which they achieved on this day three years ago.

Posting a picture of the Bangladesh team's celebration during that match, the world's cricket governing body also asked the cricket fans to reveal their favourite moment from the match.

"#OnThisDay in 2017, Bangladesh registered their maiden Test win against Australia.Fans, what's your favourite moment from the memorable win?,"the ICC tweeted.

#OnThisDay in 2017, Bangladesh registered their maiden Test win against Australia fans, what's your favourite moment from the memorable win? pic.twitter.com/KljysXivtm — ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2020

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first during that memorable match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Opening batsman Iqbal smashed a calm and composed knock of 71 runs off 144 balls and Shakib pulled back 133-run 84 runs to help Bangladesh reach 260 in the first-innings before being bowled out.

Besides the duo, none of the other batsmen were able to contribute much to their side's innings.For Australia, Pat Cummins, Nathon Lyon and Ashton Agar claimed three wickets each, Glenn Maxwell chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Shakib finished with brilliant figures of five for 68, while Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Aslam took three and a wicket, respectively to help Bangladesh bundle out Australia for 217.

Opener Matt Renshaw (45) and Ashton Agar (41*) were top scores for Australia in the first-innings.

In the second-innings, Tamim Iqbal (78) once again shone with the bat before skipper Mushfiqur Rahim contributed crucial 41 runs to help their side set 265-run target for Australia.

Subsequently, opener David Warner's blisteing knock of 112 runs went in vain as Bangladesh bowled out Australia for 244 runs to clinch a 20-run win in the match.

Shakib once again grabbed a five-wicket haul to complete 10 wickets in the match.Taijul and Hasan claimed three and two wickets, respectively.

Shakib was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with both bat and ball.