On this day: Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli made their Test debuts

On this day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Rahul Dravid made their debuts in the longest format of the game on this very day, in different years.

Kohli received his maiden Test cap during India's first match of the series against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston in June 2011.

However, the 31-year-old had failed to make a mark on his debut match and was dismissed cheaply for four and 15 runs in the two innings.

Kohli's poor show throughout the series against the Caribbean side saw him drop from the Test team against England.

The swashbuckling batsman, however, returned to the Test team for the home series against West Indies in 2011 and since then there was no looking back for Kohli.

Kohli made his international debut for the Men in Blue during a One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in August 2008.

The Indian skipper has so far notched up 7,240 runs in 86 Tests, 11,867 runs in 248 ODIs and 2,794 runs in 81 T20Is he has played so far for India.

Dravid, on the other hand, made his Test debut during the second match of the series against England at Lord's in 1996. He was roped in the Playing XI as a replacement for Sunil Joshi.

Popularly known as 'The Wall', he announced his arrival in Test cricket with a calm and composed knock of 95 runs, including six boundaries.

Dravid, who is also known as 'Mr Dependable' for his unwavering focus and the ability to deliver results, was officially inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India's final ODI of the five-match series against West Indies in November last year.

Notably, former Indian cricket and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly also made his Test debut along with Dravid during the same match.

Ganguly had a dream debut as he smashed a brilliant knock of 131 off 301 deliveries against England during the drawn match. His knock was decorated with 20 boundaries.

As a result, Ganguly also became the 10th batsman to notch up a century on Test debut and the first player from the country to achieve the feat at Lord's.

The BCCI president amassed 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs he played during his international career.