Once A Clutch, Always A Clutch: Kieron Pollard Heroics Powers MI New York To Brink Of MLC 2025 Playoffs

MI New York registered a stellar 6-run win over LA Knight Riders in MLC 2025 keeping their playoffs hopes alive. The win was on the back of their veteran who has been delivering for them since years, Kieron Pollard continued his good run in the tournament scoring vital half century on a trick pitch in a low scoring contest, Adding to his heroics he bowled brilliantly taking the pace off making it hard for batters to hit it out of the park. Despite a rough campaign, MI New York win pushed themselves closer to a spot in the MLC 2025 playoffs.

With this being their third win of the season, and after Seattle Orcas’ 51-run loss to Texas Super Kings later in the day, MI New York are now well-placed to feature in the eliminator clash on July 9.

Pollard Leads from the Front for MI New York

In the first match of Saturday’s double-header, MI New York posted 142/9, a total built around Pollard’s composed 50 off 36 balls. His innings included one boundary and four sixes, giving his side a fighting chance. MI New York’s bowlers then executed the defense brilliantly. Openers Andre Fletcher and Alex Hales found the going tough, and Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed by Pollard himself in the second-last over. Meanwhile, Unmukt Chand retired out after scoring a slow 48-ball 59. Pollard bowled the penultimate over that changed the course of match giving mere 5 runs and taking priced wicket of Rutherford.

The match came down to the final over with 16 runs required, but MI New York held their nerve. Star all-rounders Andre Russell and Jason Holder couldn't see LAKR home, and the Knight Riders fell short by six runs.

MI New York Hold Advantage; Seattle’s Playoff Hopes All but Gone

MI New York currently sit fourth on the table with three wins from nine matches, while Seattle Orcas are in fifth with just three wins and seven losses from 10 games, and an NRR of -0.1842. Their only shot at qualification now depends on an unlikely scenario Washington Freedom beating MI New York by a massive margin.

Given MI New York's net run rate of -0.399, it’s improbable that it would drop below that of the Orcas. If MI New York manage to beat Washington Freedom in their final group-stage match, they will not only qualify but also face the same opponent again in the eliminator.

Nicholas Pooran said earlier this season, "MI franchises are never really out of the tournament, until and unless the last league stage match is played". Somehow the belief in this champion side and MI DNA paid off for the inaugural MLC champions.

Kieron Pollard who awarded the Man of the Match reflected about the win in the post-match interaction, "What a good wicket this is. There was pressure, we lost a couple of wickets, for me personally it was a matter of digging deep and putting some runs on the board to give the bowlers a chance to defend. (on him playing so well even now) Coaching has helped me a lot. MI gave me that opportunity and it has helped me in the back-end of my career. I am passing on that experience to the guys. (19th over when he was bowling) Trying to use the dimensions of the ground and try to think like a batter, what he is going to do. I don't have pace, bounce, swing and seam. Thanks to the Caribbean people for coming out and supporting us".