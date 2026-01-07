Once Accused Of Rape, Sandeep Lamichhane Set To Play T20 World Cup For Nepal

Nepal have made a bold and closely watched call ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Controversial leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been named in the 15-member squad, set to spearhead the spin attack under captain Rohit Paudel. The decision matters far beyond team selection, blending elite performance, leadership transition, and lingering debate around one of associate cricket’s most influential figures.

Nepal Squad Announcement Signals Clear Intent

Nepal’s squad announcement on January 6 sends a strong message about ambition and trust in proven match-winners. Lamichhane, cleared of rape charges by an appellate court in May 2024, returns as the frontline spinner, while Paudel continues as captain with Dipendra Singh Airee appointed vice-captain.

For Nepal, this World Cup represents a chance to move beyond spirited participation and challenge established nations with tactical clarity and depth.

Why Sandeep Lamichhane Remains Central

On pure cricketing merit, Lamichhane’s inclusion was never in doubt. The 25-year-old remains Nepal’s most impactful T20I bowler, finishing 2025 with 21 wickets in just 10 matches at an average of 10.23. Overall, he boasts 129 wickets from 68 T20Is, with an economy rate slightly above six, elite numbers at any level.

His experience across global T20 leagues in India, Australia, Pakistan, and the Caribbean gives Nepal a rare advantage in high-pressure scenarios. In spin-friendly conditions, Lamichhane’s control and variations remain Nepal’s biggest weapon.

Leadership Core: Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Airee

Rohit Paudel’s evolution as captain has been one of Nepal cricket’s biggest positives since 2023. Calm, tactically aware, and increasingly consistent with the bat, the 23-year-old will be tasked with guiding a young squad through a demanding group stage.

Dipendra Singh Airee’s elevation to vice-captain reflects his all-round value. Airee offers power-hitting, off-spin options, and sharp cricketing instincts, making him vital in the fast-paced T20 format.

Spin Depth Shapes Nepal’s Strategy

Nepal have clearly leaned into their biggest strength. Alongside Lamichhane, left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi adds control, while Basir Ahamad and Airee provide additional spin options. This depth allows Nepal to adapt quickly to slower surfaces and exploit middle-over matchups.

Historically, associate teams that punch above their weight at World Cups do so through bowling discipline and spin chokeholds, a template Nepal are clearly following.

Batting Mix Balances Aggression and Stability

At the top, Kushal Bhurtel’s aggressive intent sets the tempo, while wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh offers stability and reliability. The middle order features Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, and Aarif Sheikh, players expected to absorb pressure and accelerate late.

All-rounders Gulshan Jha and Sompal Kami further strengthen Nepal’s flexibility, allowing Paudel to shuffle combinations based on match situations.

Pace Unit Completes the Attack

Sompal Kami and Karan KC will lead the pace department, trusted for new-ball movement and death-over execution. Nandan Yadav and Sher Malla provide backup and variation, ensuring Nepal are not overly dependent on spin alone.

Group C Challenge Awaits

Nepal have been drawn into Group C alongside England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Italy. Their campaign begins against England on February 8, a fixture that could define their tournament narrative early.

After a winless 2024 World Cup campaign, Nepal enter 2026 with sharper clarity, stronger depth, and a renewed belief that qualification for the knockout stage is no longer unrealistic.

Nepal Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam