Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, once a mainstay of India’s white-ball attack, has spoken candidly about his prolonged absence from the national setup. Despite strong performances at the domestic and franchise level, the 35-year-old admitted that since the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England, he has struggled to find a way back into India’s squads.

India suffered an emphatic 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide on that night, with Bhuvneshwar conceding 25 runs in his two overs. While several teammates from that game have since returned to the T20I fold, he and KL Rahul remain the two notable names left out. His final T20I appearance also came later that year against New Zealand. Even so, the path hasn’t been all bleak playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, Bhuvneshwar played a key role in the team’s long-awaited title win. Bought for ₹10.75 crore at the mega auction, he picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 28.41 and an economy rate of 9.28.

Still hungry for cricket

Speaking recently, the pacer was clear that he has ruled out retirement discussions for now:

“I am enjoying my bowling. I haven't thought about retirement yet. As long as I am fit, I will keep playing, the rest is the job of the selectors,” Bhuvneshwar said.

Currently, he is plying his trade in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League (UPPL) 2025, where he has delivered consistent spells nine wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.67 and an impressive economy of 6.76. His plan is to continue representing Uttar Pradesh in the coming domestic season across formats, hoping that performances may open the door for another India comeback.

He elaborated on his mindset in another statement:

“The selectors will answer this question. My job is to give my 100 percent on the field and I am giving it. After the UP League, if I get a chance to play for the state's senior teams in Mushtaq Ali, Ranji or one-day format, I will try to give my best there too. As a disciplined bowler, my focus is on my fitness and line-length. No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck does not favour you,” the 35-year-old said.

Looking ahead

Bhuvneshwar remains motivated to showcase his skills at every opportunity. His next appearance will be in the UPPL Eliminator on September 3, where his Lucknow Falcons will go up against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

For a bowler who has weathered both highs and lows in international cricket, his message is simple keep bowling, keep performing, and let fate, form and selectors take care of the rest.