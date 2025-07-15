'One Can’t Be Fooled for 5 Years': Allahabad HC Stays RCB Cricketer Yash Dayal’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation Case

RCB cricketer Yash Dayal has been granted interim relief by the Allahabad High Court, which on Tuesday stayed his arrest in a case related to allegations of sexual exploitation. The court’s order comes days after Dayal moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him by a woman who accused him of deceiving her with false promises of marriage.

FIR Lodged Against Cricketer Under BNS

The FIR was filed on July 6 at Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad, under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual intercourse by deceitful means. The complaint was filed by a woman who claimed she had been in a relationship with the 27-year-old cricketer for over five years.

Allegations of False Promises and Mental Trauma

According to the woman’s complaint, Yash Dayal allegedly established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, introducing her to his family and leading her to believe she would eventually marry into the household.

“He repeatedly made physical relations with me by falsely promising marriage and introduced me to his family, who assured that I would be their daughter-in-law,” the woman stated in her FIR.

She further alleged that the prolonged deception led her into depression and emotional trauma.

“I tried to end my life many times because I couldn’t get out of the mental pain, and he and his family kept giving me false assurances. His relationship with other women caused me deep mental trauma and broke me down,” she claimed.

Court's Observations: "One Can't Be Fooled for Five Years"

During Tuesday’s hearing, the division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Anil Kumar made oral observations that cast doubt on the timeline of the relationship.

“You could have been fooled for 1 day, 2 days, 3 days… but five years? One can’t be fooled for five years,” the bench remarked, as per Live Law.

While the court granted a stay on Dayal’s arrest, it has not yet ruled on the quashing of the FIR.

Yash Dayal Denies Allegations, Files Counter-Complaint

Yash Dayal has refuted all allegations, claiming that the woman is attempting to malign his reputation. In his counter-complaint filed with Prayagraj police, Dayal accused the woman of stealing his iPhone and laptop, and said she borrowed money from him under false pretences. He added that he has evidence to support his claims and has urged police to file an FIR against her.

Dayal, who represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, was previously known for his domestic performances for Uttar Pradesh. His name recently made headlines not only for his cricketing feats but now also for the legal battle he faces.