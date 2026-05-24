'One needs to put everything aside...': Rohit Sharma breaks silence on India-MI captaincy, reveals what made him different

Rohit Sharma has opened up on what truly separates a great captain from the rest, revealing the one defining mindset shift that transformed his leadership journey with both Mumbai Indians and the Indian national side. Speaking candidly on MI Charcha ahead of Mumbai Indians' final IPL 2026 league fixture against Rajasthan Royals, as quoted by the Mumbai Indians website, the legendary batter offered a rare and honest window into the weight of captaincy and what it demands of a person beyond the boundary ropes.

"I learnt a lot from my India and Mumbai Indians captaincy. How one needs to put everything aside and make sure the team goal is more important. When one is captain, it is a different story because you just do not have to worry about your performance. You also have to worry about others' performances as well. If you have hit a 100 and the others have not been able to perform and the side has lost the game then it is worrisome. It will not give you peace of mind until the results are showing. Even in my personal life, it has taught me about investing, buying, selling and dealing with the person who is sitting in front of me. All of the above comes through because of the sport I play," he said.

Rohit's advice to young bidding cricketers

On the question of what young aspiring cricketers should focus on at different stages of their journey, Rohit kept his advice simple and rooted in his own beginnings. "It depends from age to age. I know there are kids ranging from six years to 18 years. You do not want to put too much pressure on the kid so early on in their life. They should just be enjoying the sport, watching and playing with their friends. That is how it all started for me. The situation will tell you what is important at this point of time. Enjoy the sport that you want to play. No one can force you to do something."

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Fearlessness defines Modern Cricket

Reflecting on how dramatically the game has evolved since his early days, Rohit spoke with admiration for the fearlessness that defines modern cricket. "When we started 130-140 was a good score but currently it is difficult. Now, any score one gets does not seem to be very convincing. That is the story which tells you how the game has gone about through the years. People have become more fearless, open minded on how they should go about doing things, which is a good sign for the sport, game and league. The players are not afraid to take a step forward rather than being conservative. In the coming years too, that is how it will keep going, it will reach greater heights."

Nearly two decades into his international career, Rohit was equally candid about the inevitable highs and lows that define any sporting journey. "From my debut till now, there have been so many instances where I got to learn if I have to come up from here then what needs to be done. In sport, there is no smooth ride, along with upwards, there is also a downhill which teaches you many things."

Captain's vision

Closing with a vision that encapsulates everything he has stood for throughout his career, Rohit made his ambitions for Indian cricket unmistakably clear. "I want India to be the powerhouse of world cricket…that is the bottom line as I want India to be the best and cricket is right up there. What we have done in the last three years has been superb to watch. From the 2024 World Cup, Women's World Cup, U19 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and another T20 World Cup. I hope we continue our winning streak."