'One Of The Greatest Bluffs Ever': Alastair Cook Drops A Bombshell Statement on Jasprit Bumrah Playing Three Test In This Series

Former England Captain Alastair Cook jokingly called out Team India's decision to publicly announce the number of Test matches their speedster Jasprit Bumrah would play in this series. The ongoing series is a five-match Test series with Ben-Stokes led team winning the Headingley test by five wickets.

India's Chiefs Selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear even before the series started that Bumrah's workload management will be the key and the team will not risk their star bowler overusing him like Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Fact that India lost its first game with a Bumrah and the two out of four remaining tests will be without Bumrah is tailormade stuff for the hosts.

Michael Vaughan on Stick To Cricket asked Why is India so vocal about Bumrah's status giving a full served platter of opportunities to England. Cook jokingly replied it could be a bluff.

"Why are they announcing that their best bowler is only going to play 3 Tests?" Vaughan said

"Unless it is one of the greatest bluffs ever. You would rather play Bumrah at Lord's wouldn't you?" Cook replied.

Bumrah To Miss the Second Test

According to a report by Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah will miss the second test due to workload management. Bumrah, India’s most crucial asset in this series, bowled a mammoth 44 overs in the first Test at Headingley. Despite his valiant effort, the Indian bowling unit struggled as a whole, particularly with their line and consistency, eventually failing to defend a sizeable target of 371 on the final day.

Gambhir Gambhir shared clarity on Bumrah's status during post-match press conference- "I think for us to manage Bumrah's workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward and we know what he brings to the table as well. So before he came on this tour, it was already decided that he's going to play three Test matches, but let's see how his body turns up. But we haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play".

India squad for five-match Test series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav