One-off Test: India thrash Afghanistan by innings and 300 runs, register biggest red-ball win

Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar capped a dream Test debut as India completed their biggest-ever victory in the format, thrashing Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs on the third day of the one-off Test at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Monday.



After piling up a commanding 564/8 declared in their first innings, India dismissed Afghanistan for 152 before Lunch on Day 3 and enforced the follow-on. The hosts then bowled the visitors out for 112 in just 35.5 overs to seal an emphatic win inside three days.

India had laid the foundation for the crushing victory through dominant batting performances over the first two days. KL Rahul struck 100, captain Shubman Gill led from the front with 126, while Sai Sudharsan (81), Rishabh Pant (81) and Washington Sundar (52 not out) ensured the hosts posted a mammoth total after opting to bat first.

Afghanistan never recovered from that scoreboard pressure. Resuming Day 3 at 113/5 in their first innings, they were bowled out for 152 despite Rahmat Shah's fighting 60. Suthar was the chief destroyer, returning outstanding figures of 6/33 to register the second-best bowling figures by an Indian on Test debut.

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Faced with a deficit of 412 runs, Afghanistan were asked to bat again and initially showed far greater resolve. Openers Abdul Malik and Sediqullah Atal put on 42 runs, their best opening stand against India in Tests, while Atal counterattacked the spinners and looked determined to extend the contest.

However, Mohammed Siraj provided the breakthrough by trapping Malik lbw, opening the door for India's spinners. Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a brisk 24, but Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him before Washington Sundar triggered a dramatic collapse.

The off-spinner removed Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi in the second session before dismissing the well-set Atal for 42 on the stroke of tea. Afghanistan slipped from a 74/1 to 98/5 and never recovered.

The final session lasted barely six overs. Suthar struck again when he trapped Afsar Zazai lbw, while Sundar removed Azmatullah Omarzai to claim his fourth wicket of the innings. Kuldeep then wrapped up the tail, dismissing Nangeyalia Kharote and Mohammad Saleem Safi in successive deliveries.

Afghanistan's innings ended at 112, with injured Sharafuddin Ashraf unable to bat, bringing the match to a conclusion.

While India's batting stars dominated the opening two days, the match ultimately belonged to Suthar. The left-arm spinner claimed seven wickets in the match, including a six-wicket haul in Afghanistan's first innings, announcing himself on the international stage in memorable fashion as India recorded a historic victory.

Brief Scores: India 564/8 dec in 127 overs (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100, Sai Sudharsan 81, Rishabh Pant 81, Washington Sundar 52*; Mohammad Saleem Safi 6-140) beat Afghanistan 152 in 58.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 60; Manav Suthar 6-33, Prasidh Krishna 3-37) and 112 in 35.5 overs (Sediqullah Atal 42, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 24; Washington Sundar 4-36, Kuldeep Yadav 3-30, Manav Suthar 1-29) by an innings and 300 runs.