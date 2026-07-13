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One-off Test: Mark Butcher hails Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, says 'India have out-bowled England'

Former England batter Mark Butcher hailed India's dominant display at Lord's, saying Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had completely "out-bowled" England. India need just four wickets on the final day to seal a historic Test victory.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
One-off Test: Mark Butcher hails Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, says 'India have out-bowled England'
Image Credit: IANS

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One-off Test: Mark Butcher hails Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, says 'India have out-bowled England'
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