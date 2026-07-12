/One-off Test: Yastika Bhatia, pacers take India closer to historic win over England

Sayali then got one to jag back sharply and trapped Maia Bouchier lbw for just two. Sneh, who found good turn off the pitch, beat Nat Sciver-Brunt on the sweep to rattle her stumps for 11, while Kranti had Heather Knight inside-edging to short-leg. The Indian team was again quick in giving the retiring Heather a guard of honour, as the crowd applauded warmly.