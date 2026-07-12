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One-off Test: Yastika Bhatia, pacers take India closer to historic win over England

Chasing a mammoth and highly improbable target of 457 runs after India's second-innings declaration at 341/7, England collapsed under intense pressure from both pace and spin and still need 327 runs with just four wickets remaining on final day’s play, which has been made free of cost for spectators to attend.
 

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
One-off Test: Yastika Bhatia, pacers take India closer to historic win over England
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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