One-Way carnage in bangkok, Colombo Awaits: India A women crush Pakistan A by 8 wickets in Rising stars Asia Cup

India’s rivalry day against Pakistan got off to a truly spectacular start as the India A Women’s team sealed a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. In a match that featured one-way carnage from start to finish, Radha Yadav’s side bounced back from their opening-game defeat to the UAE, leaving Pakistan with no answers at the Terdthai Ground.

The Bowling Masterclass

After Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first on a used pitch, they immediately ran into a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Saima Thakor set the tone in the very first over, clean-bowling Yusra Amir for just 1 run to provide the perfect start. The collapse was swift and relentless; a mix of poor judgment and sharp Indian fielding saw two run-outs early in the powerplay, including a direct hit from Anushka Sharma that sent Eman walking.

Radha Yadav then introduced herself into the attack and struck with her very first delivery, removing Shawaal Zulfiqar. Despite Shawaal’s attempt at a positive approach with a few early boundaries, she could not find a partner to steady the ship. Prema Rawat and Minnu Mani tightened the screws in the middle overs, with Rawat picking up crucial wickets to leave the Pakistan middle order in tatters. Pakistan was eventually bundled out for a meager 93 runs in the 19th over, failing to build a single partnership of significance.

Vrinda Dinesh’s Explosive Chase

Chasing a target of 94, India faced a momentary scare when Humairaa Kaazi fell to a top edge on the very first ball of the innings. However, any hopes of a Pakistan comeback were quickly extinguished by Vrinda Dinesh. Playing with a strike rate of 200, Vrinda dismantled the opposition attack with a flurry of boundaries.

The chase was not without a touch of "fiestiness." A moment of controversy arose when the ball trickled onto the stumps, but the umpire ruled not-out after replays suggested the Pakistan wicketkeeper’s gloves had made contact with Vrinda’s bat, preventing her from playing the ball away. Unfazed, Vrinda reached her half-century in just 25 deliveries, finishing unbeaten on 55* from 29 balls.

Clinical Finish

Anushka Sharma provided solid support with a steady 24 before falling with just 15 runs required. Tejal Hasabnis then joined Vrinda to wrap up the proceedings, as India crossed the finish line in just 10.1 overs with 59 balls to spare. This dominant win puts India in a strong position to qualify for the semifinals, provided they secure a victory in their final group match against Nepal.

The spectacular performance by the women’s team has set the perfect tone for the day. There is another India vs. Pakistan clash in the evening for the men's team, and India would certainly want the same result.