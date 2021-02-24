हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

Only Motera stadium renamed after PM Narendra Modi, complex still has Sardar Patel's name: Centre after criticism

The new and improved Motera Stadium was rechristened to Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 24).

Hours after facing backlash on social media for renaming Motera stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government on Wednesday clarified that the name change only involved the cricket arena and not the entire sports complex. The government stated that the sports complex continues to be named as Sardar Patel. 

Several political leaders, including the Gandhi siblings (Rahul and Priyanka), Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and criticised the move and remarked it as an "insult" to Sardar Patel. 

However, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed the critics and taking an indirect dig at the Gandhi siblings. "The name of the Sports Complex is Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. Only the name of the Cricket Stadium, within the complex has been named after Narendra Modi. Ironically, "The Family" , which never respected Sardar Patel, even after his death, is now making hue and cry," the minister tweeted. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was present alongside Javadekar at the media briefing after a cabinet meeting, also took a swipe at the Congress leaders, asking whether party chief Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi have so far praised the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Patel erected at Kevadiya in Gujarat.

Javadekar said the two Congress leaders have not even visited the statue.

Prasad continued, “I want to say this with full responsibility that a tourist place getting global praise has not been visited yet or praised by the two Congress leaders. What else is there to say?” 

- with PTI inputs 

