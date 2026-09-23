/'Only night I could not sleep': Gautam Gambhir opens up on dropping Sanju Samson on England tour

“Because ultimately you are there and when you are playing for India, or when you are coaching India, you want to win each and every series possible. I had a very, very honest conversation with him and I told him that that is one of the reasons why, because Vaibhav was in that kind of form, and we needed someone to score runs at the top, we needed that little bit of a platform at the top as well. And he was fine with it. And that's a conversation which me and Sanju had, and he took it in good spirits," said Gambhir to JioStar ahead of the start of India's home season via three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies.