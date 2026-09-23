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'Only night I could not sleep': Gautam Gambhir opens up on dropping Sanju Samson on England tour

India had to drop Samson, the Player of the Tournament in this year’s T20 World Cup triumph, after the first T20I of the five-match series in England in July, which the visitors lost. He was replaced by Sooryavanshi, who made his T20I debut in Manchester.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
'Only night I could not sleep': Gautam Gambhir opens up on dropping Sanju Samson on England tour
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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