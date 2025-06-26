Only Rishabh Pant Stood By Me: Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Career Struggles, IPL Snub, And Road To Redemption

In a heartfelt revelation that has sent ripples across the Indian cricketing community, Prithvi Shaw has opened up about the darkest phase of his career, laying bare the emotional turmoil, personal mistakes, and unwavering support he received from fellow cricketer Rishabh Pant. Shaw, once celebrated as the next big thing in Indian cricket, finds himself in a deep slump—unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction and sidelined from domestic and national teams. Yet, amid the chaos, one bond endured. “Rishabh keeps messaging me whenever he feels something is wrong,” Shaw told News24 in an exclusive interview, highlighting the emotional anchor Pant has been in his life.

From Teenage Prodigy to IPL Outcast: The Decline of Prithvi Shaw

Touted as a once-in-a-generation talent, Prithvi Shaw burst onto the international scene with a blistering century on debut in 2018. Former coach Ravi Shastri compared him to a blend of Sehwag, Lara, and Tendulkar—a dream trio of batting greatness. But dreams can unravel quickly.

Shaw's form nosedived over the last few IPL seasons, leading to his exclusion from the Indian team in 2021. The descent continued in domestic cricket. He was axed from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad in 2024, citing fitness concerns, and later overlooked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His absence from the IPL 2025 auction shortlist sealed what many saw as the nadir of his career.

“I wasn’t surprised when no team picked me. I was mentally prepared,” Shaw confessed, revealing a rare acceptance of his downfall.

Wrong Turns, Wrong Friends: Shaw Admits to Losing Focus

In a brutally honest admission, the 25-year-old revealed that he had stopped dedicating the time and discipline his game once demanded. "I used to practice for 8 hours a day. Now it’s 4," Shaw said, attributing his drop in form to poor decision-making, distractions, and falling into the wrong crowd.

“I started giving less time to cricket. I made some wrong friends. They took me places I didn’t need to be in. That took me off-track,” he said.

Beyond poor form, it was personal grief that compounded his mental struggle. The loss of his grandfather—whom he described as "very dear"—plunged him into a state of emotional distress.

Rishabh Pant: A Rare Ally in Troubled Waters

As the spotlight dimmed and voices of encouragement waned, it was Rishabh Pant who consistently reached out. The Delhi Capitals captain, recovering from his own career-threatening accident, has proven to be more than just a teammate for Shaw.

“No one else contacted me. Just Rishabh. He’s always checked in,” Shaw repeated during the interview, emphasizing how rare genuine friendship is in elite sport.

Their camaraderie, built from junior cricket and blossoming at the U-19 World Cup, appears to have stood the test of time, proving invaluable to Shaw during this crisis.