'Only two teams bid for me': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on IPL auction doubts as BCCI makes special provision

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reflected on the early stages of his cricket journey, revealing that he was initially surprised by the lack of interest during the IPL auction despite his confidence in his abilities.

The 15-year-old, who recently earned a maiden call-up to India's T20I squad, admitted that he expected more franchises to bid for him when his name came up at the auction. However, after spending over a year with Rajasthan Royals, the youngster says he now feels fortunate to have landed at a franchise that has helped shape his development.

'Why did only two teams Bid for me?'

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In an interview released by Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi recalled his reaction after being picked in the IPL auction.

"Honestly, when I was picked, I was thinking that only two teams bid for me. Why? I play well, I had done well. Other teams should also have come for me," he said.

At the auction, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals were the only franchises involved in the bidding before Rajasthan secured the youngster's services for Rs 1.1 crore.

What initially left Sooryavanshi puzzled has now become a source of gratitude. The teenager said the environment within the Rajasthan Royals setup has played a major role in his growth as a cricketer.

Rajasthan Royals feels like family

The left-handed batter praised the franchise's support system, describing the dressing room atmosphere as welcoming and family-like.

"After spending one-and-a-half years with the team, I must have thanked God many times for bringing me to Rajasthan Royals," Sooryavanshi said.

He credited the coaches, support staff, senior players and management for creating an environment where young cricketers feel comfortable expressing themselves and learning from experienced professionals.

According to Sooryavanshi, constant guidance from senior players has helped him understand both the cricketing and personal aspects of professional sport.

Reward for a remarkable rise

Sooryavanshi's rise over the past year has been extraordinary. After starring in age-group cricket, he enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals.

The teenager scored 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.31, winning the Orange Cap and the Most Valuable Player award. His performances attracted widespread praise from several cricketing greats and eventually earned him a place in India's T20I squads for the Ireland and England series as well as the Asian Games.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted that the youngster's performances made selection impossible to ignore.

BCCI to support Sooryavanshi's parents on overseas tours

With Sooryavanshi set to join the senior Indian team despite being only 15 years old, the BCCI has decided to make a special arrangement to help him settle into the environment.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board will support his parents travelling with him during overseas assignments if required, given that he is still a minor. Saikia explained that the move is aimed at helping the teenager adjust to life around senior international cricketers and ensuring his comfort during the transition into the national setup.

Currently with the India A squad in Sri Lanka, Sooryavanshi is expected to be joined by family members as he continues one of the most remarkable rises in recent Indian cricket history.