OPERATION SINDOOR

Operation Sindoor: From Gautam Gambhir To Virender Sehwag - Indian Cricketers React

KKR’s Varun Chakaravarthy and other cricket stars hailed the Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor strikes on terror camps, blending national pride with IPL 2025 action.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Operation Sindoor: From Gautam Gambhir To Virender Sehwag - Indian Cricketers React

As India struck back with Operation Sindoor—a precision military operation targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)—the Indian cricket fraternity stood united in solidarity, lauding the efforts of the Armed Forces. Prominent names like Varun Chakaravarthy, Suresh Raina, and Virender Sehwag took to social media, echoing the nation's sentiments in the wake of escalating cross-border tensions.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: 'Jai Hind Ki Sena… Bharat Mata Ki Jai!', Salutes Bollywood In Solidarity With Indian Army

Varun Chakaravarthy Shares Tribute Ahead of IPL Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, currently gearing up for the crucial IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens, expressed his support for Operation Sindoor through a heartfelt Instagram story.

Chakaravarthy, who has been in fine form this season, recently picked up two key wickets in KKR’s win over Rajasthan Royals. Off the field, however, his voice resonated far beyond cricket as he posted a message saluting the Armed Forces.

This gesture earned widespread praise from fans, especially with KKR playing in Kolkata—a city known for its strong patriotic fervor.

Suresh Raina Calls Operation Sindoor “A Bold Message to the World”

Veteran all-rounder and CSK icon Suresh Raina, though retired from international cricket, continues to be an influential voice. Reacting to the strike, Raina shared a striking image of Indian soldiers with the hashtags #OperationSindoor and #JaiHind, garnering thousands of likes within minutes. The post quickly went viral, with fans and fellow players amplifying the message across platforms. His reaction stood out for blending his cricketing legacy with an ongoing national issue, striking an emotional chord with his followers.

Virender Sehwag's Bold Words Go Viral

Known for his no-nonsense takes, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag didn’t hold back either. In a powerful tweet, he wrote:

"Dharmo Rakshati Rakshata. Jai Hind ki Sena. #OperationSindoor"

The post has racked up over 20,000 likes and sparked conversations across both sports and political circles. Sehwag's history of unapologetically supporting the armed forces made his reaction a highlight across digital media.

Gautam Gambhir and Others Join the Patriotic Chorus

Another vocal supporter, Gautam Gambhir, a former India opener and politician, added his voice to the movement with a succinct tweet:

"Jai Hind!"

The tweet, brief yet loaded with meaning, symbolized the unity seen across cricketing circles. Several other domestic players and IPL stars followed suit, sharing emojis, flags, and messages of support, turning cricket social media timelines into virtual tributes to the Armed Forces.

National Sentiment Meets Cricket’s Global Stage

The Indian Premier League has long been more than just a cricket tournament—it's a cultural phenomenon. Reactions from Indian cricketers to Operation Sindoor have shown how deeply interconnected sport and national identity are in India.

As IPL 2025 continues to deliver thrilling encounters, moments like these remind fans that cricketers are not just athletes but also citizens moved by the nation’s highs and lows. The solidarity shown by the players—both active and retired—has added a human dimension to the league, reinforcing cricket's role as a unifier in times of national action.

