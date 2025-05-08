Operation Sindoor Impact: PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Shifted To Ahmedabad From Dharamshala; Check Details
The venue for the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has been changed due to logistical challenges after escalation in tension across the India-Pakistan border.
Trending Photos
The Indian Premier League (2025) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which was scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
According to the BCCI , the venue for the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has been changed due to logistical challenges.
"TATA IPL Match No. 61 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been relocated to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," the BCCI said in a statement.
"The venue change has been necessitated due to logistical challenges. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST as per the original schedule," it added.
The MI game was PBKS's last game of this year in Dharamsala, their second home venue.
More to follow...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv