Operation Sindoor Impact: PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Shifted To Ahmedabad From Dharamshala; Check Details

The Indian Premier League (2025) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which was scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to the BCCI , the venue for the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has been changed due to logistical challenges.

"TATA IPL Match No. 61 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been relocated to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The venue change has been necessitated due to logistical challenges. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST as per the original schedule," it added.

The MI game was PBKS's last game of this year in Dharamsala, their second home venue.



