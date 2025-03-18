Opinion: Is Cricket Dying? Why Teams Outside The Big Four Are Fading Away - And Can ICC Fix This Before It’s Too Late?

Cricket, once known for its unpredictable nature and fierce rivalries, seems to be shifting towards a more predictable structure. Over the past decade, the sport has witnessed a clear divide between strong and struggling teams, with only a handful India, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand consistently competing at the highest level. This raises a crucial question: Is cricket still a competitive sport, or has it become a contest between a select few?

Look At Last Few ICC Events Semi Finalists

2023 ODI World Cup

- India

- New Zealand

- South Africa

- Australia

2025 Champions Trophy

- India

- New Zealand

- South Africa

- Australia

2022 T20 World Cup

- India

- South Africa

- England

- Afghanistan

2019 ODI World Cup

- India

- New Zealand

- England

- Australia

The Decline of Competitive Balance

Historically, international cricket boasted several strong teams capable of challenging each other across different formats. Teams like England, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka and even Zimbabwe were once forces to be reckoned with. However, in recent years, these teams have struggled to maintain consistency, suffering heavy defeats in bilateral series and global tournaments. India ususally enters as favorites for any tournament in home or overseas with australia and new zealand as 2nd favorites it clearly shows that cricket has become a 3-4 nation game now.

- West Indies, once a cricketing powerhouse, has failed to qualify for major ICC events and has been inconsistent in bilateral series.

- Pakistan, despite its flashes of brilliance, has struggled with stability due to internal issues and a lack of long-term planning.

- England, despite their white-ball revolution, has seen a significant decline since Eoin Morgan's retirement in ODI, T20 cricket, losing their grip on almost all formats of cricket.

- Sri Lanka, once World Cup champions, is now a shadow of its former self, struggling to keep up with the best.

The Dominance of the Big Four

On the other hand, India, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand have established themselves as the teams to beat.

- India boasts the most depth in world cricket, with a pool of talented players capable of excelling across all formats. Their financial power and structured domestic system have made them the most formidable side.

- Australia, with its aggressive brand of cricket, remains a dominant force in all formats, consistently winning ICC tournaments and maintaining a strong Test record.

- South Africa, despite struggling in ICC knockouts, remains highly competitive, thanks to a steady pipeline of fast bowlers and aggressive batters.

- New Zealand, known for its consistency and team-oriented approach, continues to punch above its weight, reaching multiple ICC finals in recent years.

The Impact on Global Cricket

The lack of competition outside these four teams is a worrying trend for the sport. Cricket needs more nations to be competitive to maintain its global appeal. If only a few teams dominate every ICC event, interest in bilateral series and global tournaments could decline.

Additionally, the financial disparity between nations has played a huge role in this imbalance. Countries with weaker domestic structures struggle to retain talent, with many players opting for franchise leagues over national commitments. Without proper investment in grassroots cricket, teams like West Indies and Sri Lanka may continue to decline.

Can Cricket Regain Its Competitive Edge?

To restore balance in world cricket, governing bodies like the ICC must take proactive steps. Some potential solutions include:

- Better Financial Support for Weaker Teams: Revenue-sharing models must be restructured to ensure struggling teams receive adequate funding for player development and domestic cricket.

- More Competitive Bilateral Series: The ICC should encourage more frequent and competitive series between top teams and emerging cricketing nations to bridge the gap.

- Expansion of Global Tournaments: Increasing the number of teams in major ICC events can help underdog teams gain experience against top-tier sides.

- Strengthening Domestic Leagues: Countries like West Indies and Sri Lanka need to revamp their domestic structures to produce world-class talent capable of competing at the highest level.

While cricket remains a popular global sport, the increasing gap between the top four teams and the rest is a growing concern. If this trend continues, the sport risks losing its unpredictable charm, reducing excitement for fans worldwide. For cricket to thrive, it needs more competitive teams, not just a handful dominating the game. The ICC and national boards must take action to ensure that cricket remains a truly global and competitive sport, rather than a battle between the same few teams year after year.