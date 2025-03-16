Opinion: Will IPL 2025 Open the Door For Ishan Kishan’s Redemption In Team India?

Ishan Kishan’s journey in Indian cricket has experienced significant fluctuations recently. In February 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) omitted him from its annual central contracts. This decision came because of Kishan’s absence in domestic cricket, notably the Ranji Trophy. His failure to represent Jharkhand in these matches led to concerns about his commitment to red-ball cricket.

Ishan Kishan is one of the notable wicket-keeper batsman, he can open the innings and also perform as a finisher, making him a versatile asset. His experience in high-pressure situations, especially in the IPL, adds to his value.

He was once in the squad of the 2023 World Cup and even in the test team in the absence of Rishabh Pant, and now he is not even close to making India's A team. Ishan Kishan was once in a talk to replace Rohit Sharma after his quick 200 in ODI.

In the 2024 IPL season with Mumbai Indians, Kishan scored 320 runs in 14 matches, averaging 22.86 with a striking rate of 148.84, including a half-century. He has amassed 2,644 runs in 105 IPL matches at an average of 28.43, with a strike rate of 135.87 and 16 fifties to his name.

However, the upcoming IPL 2025 season is an important opportunity for Kishan to revive his international career. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) selected him in the Mega Auction of IPL 2025 for ₹11.25 crore, reflecting their confidence in his abilities. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted this season as Kishan’s “biggest opportunity” to showcase his talent and regain national selectors’ attention.

The IPL 2025 season stands as a critical platform for Ishan Kishan. His commitment, performance, and consistency during this season will likely influence his future with Team India. Ishan Kishan needs to stay consistent throughout the season and not lose any opportunity to get back in the Indian Squad. As the T20 World Cup is the next ICC tournament, selectors need to look forward with the future of Ishan Kishan.