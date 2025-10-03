‘Opinions Change After A Few Innings’: Kaif Backs KL Rahul Following Masterful Century

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has praised opener KL Rahul following his brilliant century against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, highlighting that his greatest strengths are “belief and hard work.” Kaif also criticised critics who quickly change opinions after just a few good innings.

KL Rahul scored his first home century since 2016, making 100 off 197 balls with 12 boundaries. This marks only his second home century and places him in an elite group of Indian openers with 10 or more Test hundreds.

Coming off a standout tour of England, where he guided India’s younger players in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, KL is now in his strongest Test year to date. His recent performances have improved his batting average to 36.00, showing that his form is on an upward trajectory.

Kaif posted on X:

"How opinions change after scoring in a few innings… Now his critics say there is no one like him. Remember: KL Rahul’s strength is his belief and hard work. That’s what makes him rise after every fall and perform despite the pressure. @klrahul"

Joining the Elite Club of Indian Openers

With this century, KL Rahul joins Sunil Gavaskar (33 centuries), Virender Sehwag (22), and Murali Vijay (12) as the fourth Indian opener with 10-plus Test hundreds. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma are just behind with nine centuries each.

Notably, KL had last scored a home century against England in December 2016 at Chennai, making 199. The 3,211-day gap between his first and second home centuries is the longest for any Indian batter.

This year, KL has scored 649 runs in seven matches across 13 innings at an average of 54.08, including three centuries and two fifties, with a top score of 137. His best series performance came in England, where he scored 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties. Since returning as an opener during last year’s Australia tour, KL has scored 884 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 49.11, including three centuries and four fifties, with a highest score of 137. KL Rahul’s resurgence underlines his resilience, skill, and ability to perform under pressure, firmly cementing his place among India’s finest Test openers.