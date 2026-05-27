Orange Cap list ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on top, Shubman Gill at 2nd, Virat Kohli at...; check full leaderboard

The stage is set for a blockbuster final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. Apart from the coveted IPL trophy, the fans are keeping a keen eye on the individual honors. The IPL 2026 final will heavily dictate the Orange Cap winner.

Rajasthan Royals' explosive young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds a commanding lead, but GT stars Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are breathing down his neck with one final innings left to play.



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Sooryavanshi Leads Orange Cap Race

Despite Rajasthan Royals bowing out of the IPL 2026 after a hard-fought defeat against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, their 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains at the summit of the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Sooryavanshi capped off an unbelievable debut season with a jaw-dropping 96 off just 47 balls in New Chandigarh, pushing his grand total to 776 runs. Batting at a stunning strike rate of 237.31, the young prodigy stands on the cusp of becoming the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner in IPL history.

The Closing Gap: Because Rajasthan Royals have finished their campaign, Sooryavanshi's tally is locked at 776. The prize is firmly within striking distance for the finalists.



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GT Openers In Hot Pursuit

The primary threat to the Sooryavanshi's crown comes directly from the Gujarat Titans' opening pair. Captain Shubman Gill stormed into second place on the leaderboard following a spectacular century in Qualifier 2 against RR. Gill sits at 722 runs - just 54 runs shy of taking the lead.

Right on his heels is his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, who has accumulated 710 runs after an extraordinarily consistent season, including eight half-centuries. Both GT batsmen will have one final opportunity to displace Sooryavanshi during Sunday's summit clash.

Where Does King Kohli Sit?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting icon Virat Kohli continues to prove his timeless class. Heading into the final, Kohli occupies the 6th position on the leaderboard with exactly 600 runs across 15 innings, maintaining a solid 50.00 average.

While overtaking Sooryavanshi would require a monumental, record-breaking 177-run knock in the final, 'King Kohli' is more than capable of orchestrating a massive late surge to shake up the top five. He is closely supported in the RCB camp by Rajat Patidar (486 runs) and Devdutt Padikkal (463 runs).

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard Before Final

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 776 runs in 16 matches

2. Shubman Gill (GT) - 722 runs in 15 matches

3. Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 710 runs in 16 matches

4. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 624 runs in 15 matches

5. Ishan Kishan (SRH) - 602 runs in 15 matches

6. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 600 runs in 15 matches

7. KL Rahul (DC) - 593 runs in 14 matches

8. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 563 runs in 15 matches

What’s At Stake In IPL 2026 Final?

For GT: Gill or Sudharsan winning the Orange Cap would cap a dream run for the Titans' top order.

For RCB: A Kohli masterclass could power them to back-to-back titles while boosting his personal legacy.

For Sooryavanshi: He becomes the youngest and one of the most explosive Orange Cap winners ever if his total stands.

The final promises high drama, with the Orange Cap battle adding extra spice to an already mouth-watering clash between two in-form teams.