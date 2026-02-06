Orange cap, records, title: Smriti Mandhana’s dream season powers RCB to 2nd WPL glory

RCB produced a dominant display in the final, clinching the title with a six-wicket win while pulling off the highest successful run chase in a women’s T20 final. The victory underlined RCB’s growing legacy in the WPL and Mandhana’s impact as a big-game leader.

Mandhana Delivers When It Matters Most

Rising to the occasion, Mandhana played a scintillating 41-ball 87, smashing 12 fours and three sixes at a strike rate exceeding 212. Her knock was the cornerstone of RCB’s chase and showcased her ability to thrive under pressure on the biggest stage. Mandhana stitched a 165-run partnership with Australian star Georgia Voll, the highest partnership for any wicket in WPL history. The stand completely turned the final on its head, leaving the Delhi Capitals with little room to recover.

Mandhana finished the season as the leading run-scorer, winning the Orange Cap with 377 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.85 and a strike rate of over 153, including three half-centuries. It stands as the second-best WPL season by a batter, behind Nat Sciver-Brunt’s extraordinary 2025 campaign for the Mumbai Indians.

1,000 WPL Runs & Other Records

During the season, Mandhana also crossed the landmark of 1,000 WPL runs, becoming just the fifth player to achieve the feat. She now has 1,023 runs in 35 matches, averaging 31.00 with a strike rate of 136.76 and seven fifties, with a best of 96. Her 23-ball fifty in the final is the fastest half-century in a WPL final, and she now holds the record for being involved in the most century partnerships in WPL history (six).

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. Lizelle Lee (37 off 30) and Shafali Verma (20 off 13) gave Delhi Capitals a brisk start. A 76-run stand for the third wicket between Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37) and Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 35) steadied the innings, before a late blitz from Chinelle Henry (35* off 15) powered DC to 203/4, the highest total in a WPL final.

RCB lost Grace Harris early, but Mandhana and Voll tore into the attack with a fearless approach. Despite a brief late wobble, Radha Yadav (12*) and Nadine de Klerk (7*) calmly finished the job with two balls to spare.

Player of the Match

For her match-winning innings and leadership, Smriti Mandhana was deservedly named Player of the Match, capping a season that blended records, runs, and silverware—and firmly established her as the face of RCB’s WPL success.