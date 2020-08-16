Organise a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urges BCCI

Shortly after former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for the former Indian captain.

"Mahi, who has given many moments of pride and enthusiasm to the country and Jharkhand, has retired from international cricket today. We will not be able to see everyone's favourite Jharkhand-born cricketer in the Blue jersey. But the heart of the countrymen is not full yet," Soren tweeted.

"I wish Mahi get a farewell match in Ranchi which will be seen across the globe. I urge BCCI to give Mahi a farewell match which will be hosted by Jharkhand," he added.

हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने अब नहीं देख पायेंगे। लेकिन देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ। हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच रांची में हो जिसका गवाह पूरा विश्व बने। @BCCI से अपील करना चाहूँगा। माही का फेयरवेल मैच कराया जाये। मेजबानी झारखण्ड करेगा। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) August 15, 2020

It is to be noted that Dhoni was born and brought in Ranchi and he has played domestic cricket for the state (which was then a part of Bihar). He had represented Bihar, East Zone and Jharkhand in the domestic circuit. Dhoni played 131 first-class matches and scored 7038 runs at an average of 36.84.

Dhoni started his international career in December 2004 when Sourav Ganguly was the captain of Indian cricket team and went on to become one of the most successful captains. He represented India in 538 international games and scored 17,266 runs from them. He played 90 Test matches and scored 4876 runs, averaging over 38. The wicketkeeper-bastman played 350 ODIs for India and scored amassed 10,773 runs. He is one of the 5 batsman from India to score over 10,000 ODI runs. Dhoni represented India in 98 T20I matches and scored 1282 runs.