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OTD: MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International Cricket on Independence Day

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, bringing an end to his iconic 15-year India career. Six years later, his Independence Day retirement remains one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
OTD: MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International Cricket on Independence Day
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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