'Our Beautiful Baby Girl, Edi…': Pat Cummins And Wife Becky Welcome Their Second Child

Australia captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Edi. The Cummins family shared the heart-warming news on social media.

"She's here. Our beautiful baby girl, Edi… Words can’t describe how overjoyed and full of love we feel right now," Becky Cummins shared on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn daughter in her arms.

The couple also shared the picture of Edi's first trip to the beach on their social media accounts.

Cummins, who is currently on paternity leave during Australia’s Test tour of Sri Lanka, had previously expressed his desire to achieve a better balance between family life and professional cricket.

In October, he said, "I missed a big chunk of son Albie’s early days last time, and I want to figure out how I can spend more time at home during that initial period this time around."

He also emphasised the importance of prioritising family, stating, "No one will bat an eyelid if someone needs to put their family first. We’re playing cricket, it’s not the end of the world. We want players to have long, successful careers for Australia, and they can’t just put their life on hold to tour the world and forget everything else. We’re pretty open when it comes to family."

Cummins, who is not the part of ongoing Australia’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, has also been ruled out of next month’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to an injury.