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'Our generation deserves...': India captain Shubman Gill stands with students in powerful message amid nationwide protests

India Test and One Day International captain Shubman Gill has publicly addressed the sweeping student demonstrations across the nation, issuing a heartfelt appeal for empathy, peaceful dialogue, and systemic support for the country's youth.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
'Our generation deserves...': India captain Shubman Gill stands with students in powerful message amid nationwide protests
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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