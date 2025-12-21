'Our Little Secret Is Finally Here': Shardul Thakur And His Wife Mittali Blessed With Baby Boy

Mumbai and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and his wife Mittali Parulkar have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy, the cricketer announced on Sunday via a social media post.

Shardul, who has played 13 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for India and was recently traded to the Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants, revealed the secret they had carried for nine months via an Instagram story on Sunday.

"Hidden beneath parents' hearts, protected by silence, faith, and endless love. Our little secret is finally here. Welcome, baby boy- the dream we held quietly for 9 beautiful months," wrote Shardul in his Insta story, which was accompanied by a poster announcing "We are blessed with a Baby Boy!".

Shardul and Mittali got engaged in November 2021 and married on February 28, 2023. The Kohlapur-bornMittali is a baker by profession.

Thakur is currently gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. In 105 IPL games played so far, Thakur has taken 107 wickets, with a highest score of 68 as a batter.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s addition will lend the side a different structure in IPL 2026, citing his versatility and experience as key assets.

Thakur captains Mumbai in the domestic cricket circuit and also honed his cricketing skills in the city after coming from Palghar. Apart from him, the Mumbai Indians also traded in Sherfane Rutherford and Mayank Markande.

“We’re very pleased with the balance we’ve been able to build after the auction. Shardul (Thakur) gives us a different structure with his versatility, experience, and all-round depth. Him being a Mumbai boy … It's a great story from where he started and then became part of the Mumbai Indians," added the Mumbai Indians coach.