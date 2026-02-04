'Our people would blast ICC office if it were in India...': Pakistani youtuber brutally threatens Jay Shah & Co. amidst India-Pakistan T20 WC 2026 boycott saga

A massive controversy has erupted following the release of a 15 minute video by Pakistani YouTuber Arslan Naseer, who issued violent threats against the International Cricket Council (ICC) and made derogatory remarks about Indian cricket leadership. The video comes amid heightening tensions after the Pakistan Government announced a boycott of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash against India, scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Violent Rhetoric Against Global Governance

In the video, which was ironically captioned as a "hilarious cricket review" containing "comedy commentary," Naseer’s tone shifted into extreme hostility. He specifically targeted the ICC’s headquarters and suggested that the council's location in Dubai is the only reason they remain safe from physical harm.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The ICC office is located in Dubai that is why they are safe. If their office would have been located in India, our people would have bombed their headquarters and the areas nearby," Naseer stated.

The YouTuber’s frustration appeared to be triggered by the ICC’s recent statements following Pakistan’s threat to withdraw from the February 15 fixture. In addition to the ICC, Naseer launched verbal attacks on the BCCI and made "below the belt" comments regarding Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Pakistani YouTuber Arsalan Naseer: 'Our people would blast the ICC office if it were in India. Jay Shah & ICC safe only coz it's in Dubai.' Jihadi mindset on full display



This is why cricket with them feels like playing with fire. #T20WC2026 pic.twitter.com/wKaYAQXqTL — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) February 4, 2026

The Handshake Row and Political Tension

The video also highlighted Naseer’s anger regarding the 2026 Asia Cup "handshake row." During that tournament, the Indian Cricket Team famously refused to engage in the traditional post match handshake with Pakistani players. This was a formal protest against the Pahalgam attack, a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

This diplomatic friction extended to the trophy ceremony of the Asia Cup. The Indian team refused to accept the championship trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and PCB President Mohsin Naqvi. Reports indicate that Naqvi took the trophy with him following the snub, and it has allegedly not been delivered to the Indian board since.

Back Channels Talks

The threat from the YouTuber coincides with a critical period of "back-channel talks" between the ICC and the PCB. Pakistan's official stance remains a boycott of the February 15 game in Sri Lanka, a move that could have massive financial and structural implications for the T20 World Cup. While the video was presented under the guise of the "CBA Arslan Naseer" brand, the inclusion of violent threats has led to widespread calls for platform moderation and legal scrutiny given the sensitivity of the India:Pakistan cricketing relationship.