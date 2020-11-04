'Our worst performance of IPL 2020', says Rohit Sharma after Mumbai Indians' dreadful 10-wicket thrashing by SunRisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t shy away from acknowledging that it was a poor performance from them in their final league game. The defending champions, Mumbai Indians, slumped to a 10-wicket loss against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 3).

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that it was a bad day in the office from them.

"Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season," said Rohit, who returned to the XI after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Chasing Mumbai Indians sub-par total of 149, SRH’s opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and skipper David Warner chased down the target in just 17.1 overs, engaging in a mammoth 151-run unbeaten opening stand.

Mumbai Indians had rested their in-form bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult as the side had already qualified for the Playoffs in the first position. The absence of the duo was evident as Warner and Saha scored 85* and 58* respectively – ripping through a dismal bowling attack from Mumbai.

"We wanted to try a few things but it didn't go our way. We knew dew was going to be a factor and we wanted to take the toss out of consideration, but we didn't play good cricket today," he said.

"They played good shots in the Powerplay, and that helped them. If you take wickets in the Powerplay, even if there is dew, it can put pressure on the opposition," he added.

Rohit walking out for the toss in Mumbai’s final league game surprised one and all. After he was not picked for India’s tour of Australia which begins from November 27, fans had come to the conclusion that Rohit’s run in IPL 2020 was over.

Sharma also denied speculations about him risking himself after returning to the playing XI on Tuesday (November 3). After their match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Rohit said that his hamstring is absolutely fine.

Mumbai Indians will now take on the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 on Thursday (November 5).