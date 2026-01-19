Out-Of-Form Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill Turn To Domestic Cricket; Set To Play Ranji Trophy Matches

India’s ODI series defeat against New Zealand has triggered immediate introspection among senior players. With questions around form and rhythm growing louder, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are set to return to domestic red-ball cricket in the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the duo will represent their respective state teams when Punjab take on Saurashtra from January 22 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The move underlines a clear message. Form, confidence, and Test-match readiness will now be rebuilt the hard way.

Why Ranji Trophy Matters Right Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s 1-2 ODI series loss to New Zealand, despite being played at home, raised concerns around consistency and execution. For Gill and Jadeja, both outside India’s announced T20 World Cup 2026 squad, domestic cricket offers valuable match time without international distractions. Ranji Trophy has historically been the proving ground for Indian stars seeking rhythm. With red-ball assignments ahead later in the year, selectors are expected to closely track these appearances.

Shubman Gill’s Leadership Under the Scanner

Gill, India’s ODI and Test captain, showed glimpses of class with back-to-back half-centuries in the series. However, his failure in the decider amplified scrutiny around his ability to convert starts into defining innings. Punjab currently sit sixth in Group B with just one win from five matches. Gill has not featured for them this season, making his potential return a significant boost. His last Ranji appearance came in the previous campaign, and team management hopes his presence can revive a faltering batting unit. Beyond numbers, this is also about leadership. Gill’s early captaincy phase has coincided with mixed results, and a strong domestic showing could help steady narratives around his long-term role.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Search for Lost Rhythm

For Jadeja, the Ranji return carries even deeper significance. The 37-year-old endured a forgettable ODI series, scoring just 43 runs across three innings and failing to take a single wicket. With speculation growing that this could be his final phase in 50-over cricket, every outing now carries weight.

Saurashtra, like Punjab, have managed only one win in five matches and sit fourth in their group. Jadeja has played just one domestic game this season. His all-round experience, especially on familiar Rajkot conditions, could be pivotal as the tournament enters a decisive phase.

Head-to-Head in Rajkot Adds Extra Edge

If plans remain unchanged, Gill and Jadeja will line up on opposite sides days after finishing national duty. The January 22 fixture gains added intrigue given Rajkot recently hosted an ODI where New Zealand chased down 285 with ease. Both teams have slim margins separating qualification hopes and elimination pressure. For Punjab and Saurashtra, this is not just a star-studded contest. It is a must-deliver moment.