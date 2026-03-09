'Outplayed by a very good team...': Mitchell Santner gracious in defeat as India’s 'Invincibles' secure historic T20 WC 2026 title

The lights of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad shone brightest on a historic Sunday night as India cemented its legacy as the undisputed powerhouse of T20 cricket. In a clinical display of power and precision, the Men in Blue dismantled New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team in history to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. While the 130,000-strong crowd erupted in a frenzy of blue, Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner stood tall in the presentation ceremony, offering a dignified assessment of a final where his side was simply second best.

Santner Reflects on a Hard-Fought Campaign

Despite the heavy margin of defeat in the summit clash, Santner expressed immense pride in the Black Caps' journey. New Zealand entered the final as the only team to have never lost to India in a T20 World Cup (boasting a 3-0 record), but that streak was unceremoniously snapped by a relentless Indian outfit.

"Proud of the boys to make it this far. Had some challenges throughout the tournament. Tonight we were outplayed by a very good team in front of a great crowd. Most games we play here it's always a great crowd. Credit to India to win a title at home. Comes with a lot of pressure. Sky and the boys should be proud of the work."

The Kiwi skipper acknowledged that while they had found heroes during their impressive run through the Super Eights and the semi-finals, the final was a bridge too far.

"Different guys stepped up at different times. Super Eights and semis we put on a good show but tonight we were outplayed. Boys should be proud," Santner added.

The Story of the Final: A Batting Blitzkrieg

The match was effectively decided in the first innings as India’s top order unleashed a hurricane of boundaries. After being put in to bat, Abhishek Sharma—who had struggled throughout the tournamentfound his touch at the perfect moment, smashing an 18-ball fifty that set the tone.

However, the heartbeat of the innings was Sanju Samson, whose majestic 89 off 46 balls earned him the Player of the Tournament honors. Alongside a fiery half-century from Ishan Kishan, India looked set for a massive total. When a slight middle-order stutter threatened to limit them to 230, Shivam Dube stepped up with a "clutch" 26 off just 8 balls*, propelling India to a record-breaking 255/5.

Bumrah’s Finishing Act

Chasing 256 was always going to be a psychological mountain for New Zealand. While the Kiwis attempted to stay abreast of the required rate early on, they found no answers for the tactical genius of Jasprit Bumrah. Utilizing his home-ground experience in Ahmedabad, Bumrah’s slower-ball variations and pinpoint yorkers resulted in a devastating four-wicket haul. New Zealand’s resistance crumbled under the lights, as they were bundled out for 159, handing India a massive 96-run victory.

A Legacy Cemented

For Suryakumar Yadav and his men, this victory is more than just a trophy; it is a statement of dominance. Winning a World Cup at home carries a unique weight of expectation, a fact Santner was quick to highlight. By navigating that pressure and maintaining an unbeaten streak throughout the knockouts, India has truly earned the title of "Invincibles." As the fireworks lit up the Ahmedabad sky, the cricketing world acknowledged that while New Zealand fought valiantly, they were simply caught in the path of an Indian team at the peak of its powers.