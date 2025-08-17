Oval Invincibles Smash Record Total In The Hundred, Crush Welsh Fire

The Oval Invincibles delivered a breathtaking performance at The Oval, smashing their way to the highest-ever total in men’s The Hundred history and cruising to a dominant win over Welsh Fire.

Invincibles Create History

Batting first, the Invincibles piled up an astonishing 226/4 in 100 balls, setting a new benchmark for the tournament. Their innings was filled with power, precision, and fearless stroke play, leaving the Welsh Fire bowlers with no answers.

Jordan Cox Steals the Show

The star of the night was Jordan Cox, who unleashed a scintillating knock of 86 from just 29 balls*. His innings included 10 sixes, equalling the record for the most sixes in a single Hundred innings. Cox’s clean striking ensured the Invincibles never lost momentum and finished the innings on a high.

Explosive Support Cast

The tone was set early by Tawanda Muyeye, who smashed 33 off just 15 balls in the powerplay. He was well supported by Will Jacks (38) and Sam Curran (34), who added quick runs to build the foundation for Cox’s late assault. In total, the Invincibles struck a record 35 boundaries in their innings.

Welsh Fire Struggle Under Pressure

Chasing a mammoth target, Welsh Fire faltered from the start and never looked in control of the required run rate. The Invincibles’ bowlers kept the pressure on throughout, eventually dismissing Welsh Fire for 143, handing the home side a thumping 83-run victory.

A Night to Remember

This win not only boosted the Invincibles’ campaign but also etched their name into the record books with the highest total ever recorded in The Hundred. With players in red-hot form and the team peaking at the right time, Oval Invincibles look like strong contenders for the title.