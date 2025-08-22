Oval Invincibles To Be Renamed MI London In The Hundred From 2026 Following Reliance Industries’ Stake Increase

The Hundred is set for a major makeover, with Oval Invincibles confirming a rebrand to MI London starting from the 2026 season. The change comes after Mumbai Indians’ ownership group, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), bought a significant stake in the franchise earlier this year.

Mumbai Indians’ Global Expansion

Reliance’s sports arm, RISE Worldwide, acquired a 49% stake in Oval Invincibles, valuing the team at nearly £120-125 million. The remaining 51% will continue to be owned by Surrey County Cricket Club, who have been closely linked with the franchise since The Hundred began.

This move adds another chapter to the Mumbai Indians’ growing global cricket portfolio, which already includes MI Cape Town (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), MI New York (MLC), and their IPL and WPL sides. Now, with MI London, the brand stretches into the English market, strengthening its identity as a truly global cricket family.

From Green to Blue and Gold

With the rebrand, the Oval Invincibles’ traditional cadet blue and green colours will be replaced by MI’s iconic blue and gold. The new identity will be unveiled before the 2026 season, once the official transfer of ownership is completed on October 1, 2025. Fans can expect not just a new kit, but also a refreshed team culture built around MI’s global brand values.

A New Era for The Hundred

The Invincibles are not alone in this transition. The Hundred is gearing up for a broader shift toward private ownership and IPL-style branding. Reports suggest that Manchester Originals could become the Manchester Super Giants, while the Northern Superchargers may be rebranded as Sunrisers Leeds.

For fans, this marks the end of The Hundred as it was originally launched, and the start of a more franchise-driven era, with greater global recognition and commercial pull.