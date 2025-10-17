Over 7000 Runs, 400 Wickets - Yet This Cricketer Never Played For India! Ex-Selectors Admit Irony On Air

Former India cricketers and ex-selectors Salil Ankola and Chetan Sharma were left astonished that veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena has never donned the India jersey, despite his remarkable achievements in Ranji Trophy cricket. The moment unfolded during the Ranji Trophy 2025 season opener between Maharashtra and Kerala a game that began in dramatic fashion with Maharashtra reeling at 5/4 and later 18/5. As Jalaj Saxena walked out to bat, the commentary box conversation between Ankola and Sharma took an unexpectedly humorous and viral turn.

“Very surprising that Saxena has never played for India,” remarked Ankola on air. Chetan Sharma responded with a laugh, saying, “Salil, you used one word very surprising’ but let me tell you, we were both former selectors.” To this, Ankola replied, “And you were the chairman!” Sharma ended the exchange with a grin: “Fingers must’ve been raised at us as well.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When they showed Jalaj Saxena's domestic stats one commentator said he has such great stats but it's surprising that he hasn't played for India and the other commentator replied



"Surprisingly" both of us were the selectors and you were the chairman. pic.twitter.com/QvtzZEbWkG https://t.co/q8kHY6rkkv — Aditya Soni (@imAdsoni) October 15, 2025

ALSO READ - Meet Harshit Rana : 23-Year-Old KKR Star Accused Of Being Favoured By Gautam Gambhir, Key Role In IPL 2024 Victory, Reprimanded For 'Flying Kiss', Rare All Format Bowler

When Jalaj’s impressive domestic numbers appeared on screen, one of the commentators pointed out that it was “surprising” such a player had never been picked for India. Another added the now-viral punchline:

“Surprisingly, both of us were the selectors and you were the chairman.”

Viral Clip

The clip quickly made rounds on social media, as fans were quick to highlight the irony that both Ankola and Sharma had overseen selection periods between 2020 and 2024, years in which Jalaj continued to perform consistently without ever receiving a national call-up. Since making his first-class debut in December 2005, Jalaj Saxena has built one of the most decorated domestic careers in Indian cricket. He holds the record for the most wickets in Ranji Trophy history, and in the previous season, he became the first player to achieve 6,000 runs and 400 wickets in the tournament’s storied history.

Now representing Maharashtra after moving from Kerala this season, Jalaj had earlier told ESPNcricinfo that he had “made peace with not representing India” and that his “heart and emotions are with first-class cricket.” In a conversation with The Times of India, he explained his move: “It’s time to be closer to home, maybe bring my ageing parents with me. But there’s nothing against Kerala. I love Kerala and hope to be associated again in the future.”

For nearly two decades, Jalaj Saxena has embodied perseverance and dedication in Indian domestic cricket. Even as opportunities at the international level eluded him, his consistency and passion for the game have made him a symbol of endurance ; a player who kept showing up, year after year, long after the door to India seemed shut.