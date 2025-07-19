Pahalgam Still Bleeds, Yet Cricket Takes The Field: 5 Reasons Why India Should Boycott Playing Cricket With Pakistan

As the World Championship of Legends League kicked off from July 18, a controversial cricket match between India and Pakistan is slated for tomorrow (Sunday) at the Birmingham ground in England. This tournament, featuring retired international cricketers, marks the first encounter between the two nations since the pivotal 'Operation Sindoor'. However, the decision to proceed with this fixture has ignited a firestorm of outrage across India, with the entire nation fuming over the cricketers' participation.

The public's anger is palpable, fueled by the brutal killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, which has severely escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. In a decisive response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting multiple terrorist base camps across the border in Pakistan. This retaliatory action has brought the two nuclear-armed neighbours perilously close to the brink of war, with public sentiment and diplomatic strain intensifying the crisis.

Amidst this volatile geopolitical landscape, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is controversially preparing to release the official schedule for the Asia Cup 2025, a T20-format tournament that still includes both India and Pakistan. Given the gravity of the situation, here are five compelling reasons why India should unequivocally boycott playing cricket with Pakistan:

Respect for National Sentiment and Victims: With Pahalgam still bleeding, playing a cricket match sends a message of normalcy that disrespects the memory of the innocent lives lost and the profound grief felt across the nation. The collective anger of the Indian populace demands solidarity, not sporting fraternization.

Refusal to Normalize Terrorism: Playing cricket against Pakistan, especially in such a sensitive period, inadvertently normalizes relations with a state accused of harboring and supporting terror elements. India must send an unambiguous message that terrorism and sporting ties cannot coexist.

Ensuring Player and Fan Safety: In an atmosphere where tensions are dangerously high, the safety of Indian players and fans attending matches against Pakistan, even on neutral grounds, cannot be guaranteed. Prioritizing security over sporting engagements is paramount.

Applying Diplomatic Pressure and Consistency: A boycott serves as a powerful diplomatic tool, signaling India's unwavering stance against terrorism and putting international pressure on Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure. Consistency in policy is crucial to reinforce India's position on the global stage.Continuing to play cricket with Pakistan under these circumstances would be a disservice to the nation's resolve and the memory of those who suffered. It is time for cricket to reflect the nation's conscience.

Commercial League, Not Official Governance: The World Championship of Legends League is a commercially driven tournament for retired players, sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), but it is not an official ICC or ACC event. This lack of direct affiliation with global cricket's governing bodies makes a boycott more feasible and less likely to incur severe penalties from international cricket authorities, allowing India to take a strong moral stand without compromising its position in mainstream international cricket.