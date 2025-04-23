Pahalgam Terror Attack: BCCI Cancels IPL Fireworks, Cheerleaders; SRH, MI Players To Wear Black Armbands

In a solemn response to the horrific terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a significant step to tone down festivities at the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. The match, scheduled for Wednesday, April 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, will be held without any fireworks or cheerleaders as a mark of respect for the victims.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire near the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination. The ambush left at least 26 people dead, including two foreign nationals, in what is now being described as the deadliest attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama incident of 2019.

Players and Officials to Wear Black Armbands

In remembrance of the lives lost, players from both franchises—Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians—along with match officials and umpires will wear black armbands during the game. Additionally, a minute’s silence will be observed before the match begins, allowing everyone in attendance to reflect on the tragedy and stand in unity with the bereaved families.

The Indian cricket board’s gesture highlights the gravity of the situation and reflects the nation’s collective grief over the senseless violence in the valley.

Cricketers Express Grief and Condemnation

Several prominent names from the Indian cricketing fraternity have voiced their sorrow and outrage on social media, expressing solidarity with the victims' families.

Former India pacer RP Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Deeply saddened by the Pahalgam terror attack. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Condemning this senseless act of violence. May we find strength in unity & support during these difficult times.”

Deeply saddened by the Pahalgam terror attack. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Condemning this senseless act of violence. May we find strength in unity & support during these difficult times. #PahalgamAttack #StandAgainstTerror — R P Singh(@rpsingh) April 23, 2025

Ex-head coach Ravi Shastri echoed similar sentiments, stating:

“A ghastly, cowardly act that should unite the nation fully, bar none.”

A ghastly, cowardly act that should unite the nation fully, bar none #pahalgamattack — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 23, 2025

Krunal Pandya, currently representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, also reacted:

“Heartbreaking. Prayers. Justice for the victims of the cruel Pahalgam attack.”

Heartbreaking. Prayers Justice for the victims of the cruel Pahalgam attack. — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 23, 2025

A Game of Cricket Amid National Mourning

While IPL is known for its celebratory and energetic atmosphere, Wednesday’s game will carry a more somber tone. The absence of fireworks and cheerleaders will be a stark reminder that the sport, even in its grandeur, does not operate in isolation from the realities of the world.

The BCCI’s decision to scale back entertainment aspects of the match underscores the importance of empathy and respect during times of national tragedy.