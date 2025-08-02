PAK C vs SA C, WCL 2025 Final: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The much-anticipated final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 will see Pakistan Champions take on South Africa Champions at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on August 2, 2025. It’s not just a battle of skills but of legacy, with retired legends returning to the field to entertain fans and play for pride in the twilight of their careers.

Match Overview

Match: Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

Event: WCL 2025 Final (Match 18)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM local / 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Broadcast Streaming: FanCode

Both sides enter the final with strong form and star power. Pakistan topped the points table with four wins in the group stage. South Africa, on the other hand, pulled off a thrilling one-run victory over Australia Champions in the semifinal, thanks to a heroic last-ball effort by AB de Villiers.

Head-to-Head Insight

South Africa Champions have a psychological advantage going into this final, having beaten Pakistan Champions by 31 runs during the group stage in Leicester. However, Pakistan’s consistency and depth can’t be overlooked.

Pitch Report - Edgbaston Conditions

The Edgbaston pitch is expected to offer something for everyone:

First innings: Early seam movement under cloudy skies may help fast bowlers.

Under lights, Batting becomes easier with the ball coming onto the bat, favoring stroke players.

Spin factor: Veterans like Saeed Ajmal and Imran Tahir could exploit grip and turn in the second innings.

A score of 170+ could be competitive, but chasing might be easier if the dew settles in the evening.

Where to Watch - Live Streaming Details

India:

Online: FanCode app and website

South Africa & Pakistan:

Coverage through respective national sports broadcasters

Available globally depending on regional streaming rights

What’s at Stake?

This match is more than a final; it’s a celebration of cricketing nostalgia. Legends of the past decade, now retired from international duties, have come together to revive their careers and give fans a fresh dose of competitive cricket. A title win here would be a glorious send-off for many veterans.