PAK C vs SA C, WCL 2025 Final: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
The Final Of the World Test Championship will be played between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions. Here are the complete details of the match.
The much-anticipated final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 will see Pakistan Champions take on South Africa Champions at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on August 2, 2025. It’s not just a battle of skills but of legacy, with retired legends returning to the field to entertain fans and play for pride in the twilight of their careers.
Match Overview
Match: Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions
Event: WCL 2025 Final (Match 18)
Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM local / 9:00 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Broadcast Streaming: FanCode
Both sides enter the final with strong form and star power. Pakistan topped the points table with four wins in the group stage. South Africa, on the other hand, pulled off a thrilling one-run victory over Australia Champions in the semifinal, thanks to a heroic last-ball effort by AB de Villiers.
Head-to-Head Insight
South Africa Champions have a psychological advantage going into this final, having beaten Pakistan Champions by 31 runs during the group stage in Leicester. However, Pakistan’s consistency and depth can’t be overlooked.
Pitch Report - Edgbaston Conditions
The Edgbaston pitch is expected to offer something for everyone:
- First innings: Early seam movement under cloudy skies may help fast bowlers.
- Under lights, Batting becomes easier with the ball coming onto the bat, favoring stroke players.
- Spin factor: Veterans like Saeed Ajmal and Imran Tahir could exploit grip and turn in the second innings.
- A score of 170+ could be competitive, but chasing might be easier if the dew settles in the evening.
Where to Watch - Live Streaming Details
India:
Online: FanCode app and website
South Africa & Pakistan:
Coverage through respective national sports broadcasters
Available globally depending on regional streaming rights
What’s at Stake?
This match is more than a final; it’s a celebration of cricketing nostalgia. Legends of the past decade, now retired from international duties, have come together to revive their careers and give fans a fresh dose of competitive cricket. A title win here would be a glorious send-off for many veterans.
