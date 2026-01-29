PAK vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: How, when and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia in India On TV and Online?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I will be played today, January 29, at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with both teams using the match as a crucial dress rehearsal ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST, and Indian fans can watch it live on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know about PAK vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming, match timing, squads, pitch report, weather update, and key talking points.

When is the Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, January 29, 2026.

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I

Series: Australia tour of Pakistan, 2026

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Time: 4:30 PM IST | 11:00 AM GMT | 4:00 PM Local Time

Where is the PAK vs AUS 1st T20I being played?

The first T20I between Pakistan and Australia will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, one of Pakistan’s most historic venues. Lahore has recently produced high-scoring T20 games, making this clash even more compelling for fans and broadcasters.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs AUS 1st T20I in India?

Indian viewers can watch the Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live on the Sony Sports Network.

Sony continues to hold the broadcast rights for Australia’s tours of Pakistan, ensuring full live coverage across its sports channels.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming in India?

The live streaming of PAK vs AUS 1st T20I will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Platform: SonyLiv

Devices supported: Mobile, tablet, laptop, smart TV

Subscription: Required

Why is PAK vs AUS 1st T20I important ahead of T20 World Cup 2026?

This match carries more weight than a regular bilateral opener.

Pakistan are testing a new leadership phase under Salman Ali Agha

Senior players like Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf are missing

Australia are adapting to subcontinental conditions with several fringe players

Both teams are fine-tuning combinations just days before the T20 World Cup

For Pakistan, this series is about settling roles quickly. For Australia, it is about squad depth and flexibility.

What is the pitch report for PAK vs AUS 1st T20I in Lahore?

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch is expected to favour batters, especially in the first innings.

Average first-innings score: 164

Teams batting first have won 20 of 34 T20Is here

Pacers may get early swing with the new ball

Heavy dew is likely in the second innings

Toss could be decisive. Captains may prefer to bowl first due to the dew factor later in the evening.

What is the weather forecast for Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I?

The weather in Lahore is expected to remain clear and cool.

Evening temperature: Around 12°C, dropping to 10°C

Rain: No threat

Dew and light fog: Likely

Conditions should allow a full 40-over contest without interruptions.

What are the squads for PAK vs AUS 1st T20I?

Pakistan Squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Australia Squad

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa