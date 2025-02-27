Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2864789https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pak-vs-ban-9th-ct-odi-dream11-team-prediction-match-preview-fantasy-cricket-hints-captain-probable-playing-11s-team-news-injury-updates-for-today-s-pakistan-vs-bangladesh-rawalpindi-2-30-pm-ist-february-27-2864789.html
NewsCricket
PAK VS BAN DREAM11 PREDICTION

PAK vs BAN 9th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2.30 PM IST, February 27

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, best picks, and match preview for Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PAK vs BAN 9th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2.30 PM IST, February 27

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 nears the business end, Pakistan and Bangladesh lock horns in a Group A fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27 at 2:30 PM IST. While both teams are out of contention for a semifinal berth, they will be eager to end their campaign on a winning note. For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, this match presents an excellent opportunity to craft the perfect Dream11 team and maximize points.

Also Read: Who Is Mohammed Siraj's New Rumored Girlfriend: All About TV Actress Mahira Sharma - In Pics

Pakistan’s Struggles and Redemption Hopes

Hosting the tournament has been far from ideal for Pakistan, who find themselves at the bottom of the points table following consecutive losses. Their latest setback came against India, where a six-wicket defeat confirmed their early exit. However, Saud Shakeel’s gritty 62 was a rare bright spot amid an otherwise lackluster batting effort. With pride at stake, the Babar Azam-led side will look to salvage some respect and regain lost confidence.

Bangladesh’s Fighting Spirit

Bangladesh, despite showing flashes of brilliance, also suffered back-to-back defeats, including a tough loss to New Zealand. Najmul Hossain Shanto led the charge with a determined 77, but the Tigers fell short by five wickets. The team will rely on their middle order and disciplined bowling to challenge Pakistan and secure their first win of the tournament.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction

Selecting the right mix of players will be key to gaining an edge in Dream11 fantasy cricket. Here’s our top fantasy team suggestion:

Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Jaker Ali Anik
Batters: Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Towhid Hridoy, Saud Shakeel
All-rounders: Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah (c), Rishad Hossain
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi

(Captain: Khushdil Shah, Vice-Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto)

Pitch and Weather Report

The Rawalpindi surface has historically been batting-friendly, but seamers often extract movement early on. The average first-innings score in ODIs here is around 242, making a par score crucial for the team batting first. With overcast conditions and potential rain interruptions forecasted, pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Taskin Ahmed could play a decisive role.

PAK vs BAN Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches Played: 39
Pakistan Wins: 34
Bangladesh Wins: 5

While history favors Pakistan, Bangladesh has shown they can upset top teams on their day.

Winning Prediction

Pakistan: 40%
Bangladesh: 60%

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

PAK vs BAN Dream11 PredictionPakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 teamChampions Trophy 2025 Dream11PAK vs BAN fantasy cricket tipsPAK vs BAN Dream11 best picksDream11 today match predictionDream11 team for Pakistan vs BangladeshICC Champions Trophy 2025 fantasy teamPAK vs BAN Dream11 captain choiceDream11 vice-captain pick PAK vs BANPAK vs BAN playing XI Dream11Rawalpindi pitch report Dream11PAK vs BAN match preview Dream11Dream11 team today Champions TrophyDream11 expert tips PAK vs BANICC Champions Trophy Dream11 teamPAK vs BAN top fantasy picksPAK vs BAN Dream11 batting lineupPAK vs BAN Dream11 bowler choicesDream11 all-rounder pick PAK vs BANDream11 wicketkeeper options PAK vs BANPAK vs BAN Dream11 points tablePAK vs BAN Dream11 winning predictionPAK vs BAN Dream11 grand league teamDream11 head-to-head team PAK vs BANPAK vs BAN Dream11 must-have playersPAK vs BAN Dream11 sleeper picksPAK vs BAN Dream11 live updatesDream11 latest news PAK vs BANICC Champi
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK