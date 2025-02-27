PAK vs BAN 9th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2.30 PM IST, February 27
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, best picks, and match preview for Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 nears the business end, Pakistan and Bangladesh lock horns in a Group A fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27 at 2:30 PM IST. While both teams are out of contention for a semifinal berth, they will be eager to end their campaign on a winning note. For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, this match presents an excellent opportunity to craft the perfect Dream11 team and maximize points.
Pakistan’s Struggles and Redemption Hopes
Hosting the tournament has been far from ideal for Pakistan, who find themselves at the bottom of the points table following consecutive losses. Their latest setback came against India, where a six-wicket defeat confirmed their early exit. However, Saud Shakeel’s gritty 62 was a rare bright spot amid an otherwise lackluster batting effort. With pride at stake, the Babar Azam-led side will look to salvage some respect and regain lost confidence.
Bangladesh’s Fighting Spirit
Bangladesh, despite showing flashes of brilliance, also suffered back-to-back defeats, including a tough loss to New Zealand. Najmul Hossain Shanto led the charge with a determined 77, but the Tigers fell short by five wickets. The team will rely on their middle order and disciplined bowling to challenge Pakistan and secure their first win of the tournament.
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction
Selecting the right mix of players will be key to gaining an edge in Dream11 fantasy cricket. Here’s our top fantasy team suggestion:
Dream11 Team:
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Jaker Ali Anik
Batters: Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Towhid Hridoy, Saud Shakeel
All-rounders: Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah (c), Rishad Hossain
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi
(Captain: Khushdil Shah, Vice-Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto)
Pitch and Weather Report
The Rawalpindi surface has historically been batting-friendly, but seamers often extract movement early on. The average first-innings score in ODIs here is around 242, making a par score crucial for the team batting first. With overcast conditions and potential rain interruptions forecasted, pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Taskin Ahmed could play a decisive role.
PAK vs BAN Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches Played: 39
Pakistan Wins: 34
Bangladesh Wins: 5
While history favors Pakistan, Bangladesh has shown they can upset top teams on their day.
Winning Prediction
Pakistan: 40%
Bangladesh: 60%
