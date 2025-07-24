PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today: Top Fantasy Picks, Captain Choices & Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Pakistan Clash

The third and final T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to unfold today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, with high stakes and historic implications. After a gritty 2-0 lead, Bangladesh now stands on the brink of a landmark T20I series whitewash over Pakistan—a feat never achieved before in a bilateral contest of three or more matches between these two sides.

As cricket fans gear up for another gripping clash, Dream11 fantasy players are also in a frenzy, weighing form, pitch conditions, and tactical calls to build the perfect squad. Here’s your complete fantasy cricket guide, loaded with Dream11 predictions, playing XI insights, pitch analysis, and top player picks.

Match Overview: All Eyes on the Tigers

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: July 24, 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Available on FanCode (India)

Head-to-Head: Pakistan Ahead Historically, But Bangladesh in Command

TeamWins

Pakistan 19

Bangladesh 5

Despite Pakistan’s dominant past, the momentum has clearly shifted. Bangladesh’s recent wins against both Sri Lanka and Pakistan underline their growing T20 stature.

Pitch & Weather Report: A Low-Scoring Thriller on the Cards

Pitch: The surface at Dhaka has consistently offered low scores, aiding bowlers with variable bounce and slow outfield conditions. Only three fifties have been scored across two matches.

Weather: Outbreaks of rain are expected early in the evening, with 97% rain probability and a maximum temperature around 28°C.

Fantasy Insight: Pick bowlers and all-rounders over top-order batters. Expect another low-scoring affair.

Fantasy Hot Picks: Players to Watch Out For

Top Bangladesh Picks

Jaker Ali: 70 runs in two matches. A clutch half-century in the last game puts him high on the Dream11 radar.

Towhid Hridoy: Played a vital role in Game 1; his ability to anchor in tough conditions makes him a solid H2H fantasy pick.

Shoriful Islam: Three wickets in one game. A left-arm pacer with the knack for breakthroughs across all phases.

Top Pakistan Picks

Faheem Ashraf: 56 runs and key wickets across two games. A reliable all-rounder and a Dream11 captaincy contender.

Abbas Afridi: The pace-bowling all-rounder has 41 runs and 3 wickets in the series. He’s a top vice-captaincy option.

Salman Mirza: Emerging as Pakistan’s new pace spearhead, Mirza has claimed 4 wickets in 2 matches.

Dream11 Prediction: Best Fantasy Team & Captaincy Picks

Suggested Dream11 Team 1 (Small Leagues & H2H)

Wicket-keeper: Jaker Ali

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (Captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Agha Salman

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Mehidy Hasan (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Abbas Afridi, Tanzim Sakib, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Suggested Dream11 Team 2 (Grand Leagues)

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das, Jaker Ali

Batters: Salman Ali Agha, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Emon

All-rounder: Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam (Vice-Captain), Abbas Afridi, Tanzim Sakib, Salman Mirza

Captain: Jaker Ali

Expert Tip: Focus on death-over specialists and spin-bowling all-rounders. Rotate between Faheem Ashraf and Shoriful Islam for captaincy based on league type.

Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal

Match Prediction: Can Pakistan Avoid the Clean Sweep?

With confidence brimming and home advantage in hand, Bangladesh are favorites to clinch a 3-0 sweep. Unless Pakistan drastically alters their conservative approach and adapts to Dhaka's slow surface, another defeat could be looming.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win and complete a historic T20I whitewash.