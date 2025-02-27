PAK vs BAN Live Streaming FREE, CT-2025 : When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 9th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 nears its business end, Pakistan and Bangladesh will face off in their final group-stage match. While both teams are already out of the tournament, this encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium provides fans with an exciting contest to follow. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live in India?

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network. Cricket enthusiasts can tune in to these channels for high-definition coverage of the game.

How to Stream PAK vs BAN Live Online in India?

Fans can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. Subscribers will get uninterrupted coverage, expert analysis, and real-time updates throughout the game.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live in Bangladesh?

Viewers in Bangladesh can catch the match live on Nagorik TV and T Sports, offering comprehensive coverage of the game. For those preferring online streaming, the match will be available on the Toffee app.

Where to Watch PAK vs BAN Live in Pakistan?

Pakistan fans can watch the game live on PTV Sports and A Sports, the country’s leading sports channels. Online streaming will be available on Tamasha and ARY ZAP, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

When and Where is the Match Taking Place?

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST | 2:00 PM PKT | 3:00 PM BST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Why is This Match Important?

Even though both teams are out of contention for the semi-finals, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be eager to end their campaigns on a high. Fans worldwide can follow the match live on TV or stream it online to catch every moment of the action. Stay tuned for live scores, updates, and expert analysis throughout the match.