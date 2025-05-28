PAK vs BAN Live Streaming Free: When And Where To Watch The T20 Series In India, Pakistan & Bangladesh - Check Details

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh three-match T20I series begins today, May 28, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST, with the first match taking place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The three-match series will act as a preparation match for both teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026, which is scheduled to take place in India & Sri Lanka.

Live Streaming and Broadcast in India

Unfortunately, there is no official TV broadcast of the PAK vs BAN T20I series in India. Indian viewers looking for live coverage won’t find the series on major sports channels. Moreover, there is no confirmed official live streaming partner for this series in India. Some reports suggest that the Tamasha App and website, popular streaming platforms in Pakistan, may offer access, but availability in India is unverified and possibly restricted due to geo-blocking.

Streaming in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the series will be broadcast live on A Sports and Ten Sports. For those preferring online options, the matches will be streamed live on Tamasha and Tapmad, both of which are accessible within the country and offer mobile and web-based viewing.

Broadcast in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi fans can watch the series live on T Sports, the official broadcast partner. Additionally, Tapmad will provide online streaming options for viewers in Bangladesh.

International Broadcasting Details

UK: Live coverage on ARY.

USA/Canada: Available on Willow TV.

Africa: Broadcast by SuperSport.

MENA Region: Streaming on Cricbuzz platforms.

Sri Lanka: Available via Dialog services.

Squads

Pakistan - Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (C), Irfan Khan, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh - Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Liton Das (C), Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed