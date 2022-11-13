'Dukh hota hai ki...': Pakistan captain Babar Azam begins BLAME GAME after loss in T20 World Cup final

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam posted his first comments after losing the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. He was questioned on the team tactics and performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the final, which they lost by wickets at the iconic MCG on Sunday nigh. Babar did not mince his words and blamed Pakistan batters for the loss in the big final. He said that his team was at least 20 runs short in the final. Babar added that Pakistan could not set the target they had had planned for after England won the toss and asked them to bat first. Pakistan made 137/8 in their 20 overs.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan trolls Pakistan with 'graceful' comment, PAK fans hit back

"Hamein momentum nahi mila kyuki wicket giri. Jo target set kiya toh woh achieve nahi kar paaye. Set batter ke liye easy tha but naye ke liye khelna mushkil ho raha tha. Ham batting mein match lose kar gaye. (We did not get the momentum and the well settled batters too could not take us to a big total, we kept losing wickets and it was difficult to hit from the word go for a new batter). We were 20 runs short," said Babar at the post-match press conference.

"We are proud that we reached here. But dukh hota hai ham finish nahi kar paaye jaise aisa cup mein bhi finish nahi kar paaye the," Babar added.

The Pakistan captain admitted that his side played too many dot balls in the middle overs in the World Cup final . "Hamara middle order mein dot ball zyada ho gaya. Ham partnership nahi kar paaye. naye bater ko do teen ball lag jaate hai settle hone mein." He also felt that Shaheen Afridi's injury was crucial in the match. "Shaheen ki injury hui aur hamien main bowlers ki zarurat thi isliye us wakht Iftikhar ko lagaya."

Babar said that this is no time to point out the weaknesses and comment on future selections as the focus now shifts to the Test matches that are coming up next.