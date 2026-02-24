PAK vs ENG LIVE Streaming T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: When and where to watch Pakistan vs England match in India & in Pakistan on TV and online?

The Pakistan vs England Super 8 clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 takes centre stage on Tuesday, February 24, with semi-final qualification implications for both sides. England arrive with momentum after a commanding win over Sri Lanka, while Pakistan face a virtual knockout situation after their opener was washed out. With spin expected to dominate in Pallekele and rain unlikely to interfere, fans across India and worldwide can expect a decisive contest.

When is Pakistan vs England Super 8 match and where is it being played?

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss 6:30 PM IST)

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

This Group 2 encounter could seal England’s semi-final berth, while Pakistan must win to keep qualification hopes alive.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG live in India?

Television: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar app & website

Coverage will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, with additional regional feeds on digital platforms.

How to watch Pakistan vs England live in Pakistan and worldwide?

Pakistan

TV: PTV Sports, PTV Home, Geo Super

Streaming: Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad, Myco

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go, NOW

USA & Canada: Willow TV, Sling TV, Willow DTC

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

Middle East & North Africa: CricLife Max, StarzPlay

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport & DStv Stream

Sri Lanka: Dialog TV & Dialog Play

Rest of world: ICC.tv (selected regions)

Pakistan viewers will also get a dedicated Urdu commentary feed, enhancing local engagement.

Why is this match crucial for Super 8 qualification?

England: 2 points, strong NRR, semi-final spot within reach

Pakistan: 1 point after washout, must win to stay alive

With only three Super 8 fixtures per team, a loss could effectively end Pakistan’s campaign.

What does head-to-head history say?

Total T20Is: England 21 wins, Pakistan 9

T20 World Cup meetings: England unbeaten vs Pakistan

Last major meeting: England beat Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final

History favours England, but Pakistan’s unpredictability makes them dangerous in high-pressure games.

What to expect from the Pallekele pitch and conditions?

Average first innings score: 165–170

Early overs assist batters with bounce

Surface slows later, aiding spinners

Rain probability: 2%–13%

Temperature: 19°C–27°C

Expect teams to rely heavily on spin as the pitch turns tacky under lights.

Which tactical battles could decide the match?

Spin vs power-hitting

Pakistan may deploy Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan, and Abrar Ahmed on a slowing surface.

England counter with Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson, and Will Jacks, who dominated Sri Lanka here.

New-ball pace threat

England: Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton can exploit early bounce.

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah remain key without Haris Rauf.

Players to watch in PAK vs ENG clash

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

220 runs in the tournament at a strike rate above 160.

Adil Rashid (England)

England’s leading wicket-taker and a proven match-winner in spin-friendly conditions.

Jacob Bethell (England)

Consistent middle-order performer anchoring England’s batting stability.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.