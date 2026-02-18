PAK vs NAM Free Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Namibia Live in India, Pakistan & worldwide on TV and online?

Pakistan face Namibia in a high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash on February 18 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, with Super 8 qualification hanging in the balance. After a crushing defeat to India, Pakistan must win or rely on weather interruptions to stay alive. Fans across India, Pakistan and globally can watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms, with multiple digital options available.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Namibia live in India?

Cricket fans in India can follow the match through:

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website

JioHotstar will offer enhanced viewing features including multi-cam angles and interactive feeds for major World Cup fixtures.

How to watch PAK vs NAM live in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can watch the match via:

TV: PTV Sports, PTV Home, Myco

Streaming: Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad

These platforms provide live streaming and regional commentary options.

Where is the match streaming worldwide?

Global broadcasters & platforms:

USA & Canada: Willow TV | Willow by Cricbuzz

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket | NOW

Australia: Prime Video

South Africa: SuperSport Cricket | SuperSport App

New Zealand: SKY Sport NOW

UAE & MENA: CricLife Max | StarzPlay

Sri Lanka: Dialog TV | Dialog Play

Caribbean: ESPN | ESPN on Disney+

Rest of World: ICC.tv (free streaming in select regions)

Audio & alternate access

ICC mobile app offers world-feed commentary

All India Radio, BBC, ABC/SEN provide radio coverage

Sport 24 telecasts matches onboard flights and ships

When and where is the match being played?

Date: February 18, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM IST | 09:30 GMT

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Weather watch: A 67 percent rain probability could affect play, making Duckworth-Lewis scenarios a real possibility.

Why is this match crucial for Pakistan?

Pakistan’s campaign hinges on this result.

Group situation

Pakistan: 2 wins, 1 loss

Namibia: Eliminated (0 wins, 3 losses)

A loss could send Pakistan out and push USA into the Super 8s.

Key pressure points

Babar Azam’s struggles against spin remain a concern

Senior players face scrutiny amid possible selection changes

Net run rate could become decisive if rain interrupts play

What are the key player battles to watch?

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan: 120 runs in the tournament

Saim Ayub: 5 wickets and impact spells

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus: 6 wickets, including a standout spell vs India

Louren Steenkamp: team’s leading run scorer

Namibia enter with freedom and nothing to lose, often a dangerous mindset in short-format cricket.

What does history say about this contest?

The teams met once in a T20 World Cup match in 2021, with Pakistan winning by 45 runs. However, Namibia’s recent improvements and Pakistan’s inconsistency add uncertainty to this encounter.