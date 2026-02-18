PAK vs NAM Free Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Namibia Live in India, Pakistan & worldwide on TV and online?
PAK vs NAM live streaming, match time, broadcasters and weather update as Pakistan fight for Super 8 qualification.
- Pakistan’s World Cup hopes hinge on a must-win clash amid rain threats in Colombo.
- Multiple streaming options make the match accessible worldwide for fans.
- Namibia’s pressure-free approach could disrupt Pakistan’s qualification push.
Pakistan face Namibia in a high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash on February 18 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, with Super 8 qualification hanging in the balance. After a crushing defeat to India, Pakistan must win or rely on weather interruptions to stay alive. Fans across India, Pakistan and globally can watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms, with multiple digital options available.
Where can you watch Pakistan vs Namibia live in India?
Cricket fans in India can follow the match through:
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website
JioHotstar will offer enhanced viewing features including multi-cam angles and interactive feeds for major World Cup fixtures.
How to watch PAK vs NAM live in Pakistan?
Viewers in Pakistan can watch the match via:
TV: PTV Sports, PTV Home, Myco
Streaming: Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
These platforms provide live streaming and regional commentary options.
Where is the match streaming worldwide?
Global broadcasters & platforms:
USA & Canada: Willow TV | Willow by Cricbuzz
UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket | NOW
Australia: Prime Video
South Africa: SuperSport Cricket | SuperSport App
New Zealand: SKY Sport NOW
UAE & MENA: CricLife Max | StarzPlay
Sri Lanka: Dialog TV | Dialog Play
Caribbean: ESPN | ESPN on Disney+
Rest of World: ICC.tv (free streaming in select regions)
Audio & alternate access
ICC mobile app offers world-feed commentary
All India Radio, BBC, ABC/SEN provide radio coverage
Sport 24 telecasts matches onboard flights and ships
When and where is the match being played?
Date: February 18, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM IST | 09:30 GMT
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Weather watch: A 67 percent rain probability could affect play, making Duckworth-Lewis scenarios a real possibility.
Why is this match crucial for Pakistan?
Pakistan’s campaign hinges on this result.
Group situation
Pakistan: 2 wins, 1 loss
Namibia: Eliminated (0 wins, 3 losses)
A loss could send Pakistan out and push USA into the Super 8s.
Key pressure points
Babar Azam’s struggles against spin remain a concern
Senior players face scrutiny amid possible selection changes
Net run rate could become decisive if rain interrupts play
What are the key player battles to watch?
Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan: 120 runs in the tournament
Saim Ayub: 5 wickets and impact spells
Namibia
Gerhard Erasmus: 6 wickets, including a standout spell vs India
Louren Steenkamp: team’s leading run scorer
Namibia enter with freedom and nothing to lose, often a dangerous mindset in short-format cricket.
What does history say about this contest?
The teams met once in a T20 World Cup match in 2021, with Pakistan winning by 45 runs. However, Namibia’s recent improvements and Pakistan’s inconsistency add uncertainty to this encounter.
