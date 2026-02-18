PAK vs NAM Pitch & Weather Report From Colombo: Will rain spoil party in Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 game?
Pakistan face Namibia in Colombo with Super 8 qualification at stake. Check pitch report, rain forecast and match impact.
- Pakistan can qualify for the Super 8s even if rain forces a washout in Colombo.
-
- The SSC black-soil pitch offers early batting ease before slowing for spinners.
-
- Heavy cloud cover could make the powerplay decisive with swing on offer.
Trending Photos
Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign hinges on the weather as much as performance when they face Namibia at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) on Wednesday. Pakistan need just one point to reach the Super 8s, meaning even a washout will take them through ahead of the USA. However, heavy afternoon rain threatens to delay or shorten play, making conditions, toss strategy, and powerplay execution crucial in a high-pressure fixture.
Also Read: Who is Imad Wasim’s second wife? Nyla Raja’s career, contoversy & timeline explained - In Pics
- Pakistan: Two wins and a heavy defeat to India have dented their Net Run Rate. Qualification remains within reach but pressure is mounting on senior players.
- Namibia: Already eliminated after three losses, but capable of disrupting Pakistan’s progress.
Qualification equation: Pakistan qualify with a win or no result.
Colombo Weather Report: Rain threat looms
Colombo is expected to see thunderstorms during the afternoon, which could disrupt the start.
- Forecast details
- Rain probability: Up to 90% around match time
- Cloud cover: Near total coverage
- Temperature: 32–34°C
- Humidity: ~70–75%
Match impact
- Delays or overs reduction possible
- Minimum 5 overs per side required for a result
- A washout gives Pakistan the point they need
If the rain clears by evening, conditions could still favour seam movement under heavy cloud cover.
SSC Colombo Pitch Report: Batting paradise with a twist
The SSC surface used in this match is a black-soil strip, the most batting-friendly wicket in Colombo during the tournament.
Surface behaviour
- Hard and flat early, ideal for stroke play
- Slows down as the match progresses
- Spinners and cutters become effective later
- New-ball factor
Cloud cover may assist seamers with swing in the powerplay, making the first six overs decisive.
Venue stats & dimensions (SSC, Colombo)
- Average first innings score: ~169
- Highest total (2026 WC): 235/5 (Ireland vs Oman)
- Pace wickets: ~60%
- Toss record: Even split
Boundary sizes
- Straight: ~84m
- Square: 70–75m
- Longer pockets: up to 89m
Large boundaries reward bowlers who vary pace and target big pockets.
Toss strategy: Bat first the safer call
With rain possible and the pitch slowing later:
- Batting first avoids DLS chase pressure
- Scoreboard pressure works on slowing surface
- Pakistan’s spinners could dominate second innings
Players to watch
Pakistan
- Sahibzada Farhan: 120 runs in first two matches; key in powerplay
- Shaheen Afridi: Cloud cover could enhance early swing threat
- Babar Azam: Under scrutiny, needs stabilising knock
Namibia
- Gerhard Erasmus: 6 wickets at 9.66 avg; primary bowling weapon
- Tactical insight: How the match could unfold
Early swing may test Pakistan’s top order. If Pakistan survive the powerplay, the flat deck could allow a 170+ total. Namibia’s best chance lies in exploiting seam movement early and slowing the game with spin. Rain interruptions could turn this into a shortened tactical battle.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv