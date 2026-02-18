PAK vs NAM: Shadab Khan trolled after ‘Till the final’ remark goes viral - Watch
Pakistan must beat Namibia to stay alive in the T20 World Cup after defeat to India. Qualification scenarios, Shadab video controversy, and key concerns.
- Pakistan’s qualification now hinges on net run rate after a crushing defeat to India.
-
- A resurfaced Shadab Khan video has intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s campaign.
-
- Batting fragility and Shaheen Afridi’s inconsistency remain major concerns.
Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign hangs in the balance after a crushing defeat to India pushed them to third in Group A. With only two teams advancing to the Super 8, Pakistan must beat Namibia and rely on net run rate scenarios to stay alive. The pressure has intensified following a viral clip of Shadab Khan confidently saying Pakistan would reach the final, which resurfaced after the loss and triggered heavy trolling online.
Shadab Khan said, "We will play the final." pic.twitter.com/ycnA5kK7iE— Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 17, 2026
Pakistan’s qualification equation explained
Pakistan sit on 4 points from 3 matches (NRR -0.403) and face a must-win clash against Namibia.
India: 6 points, already qualified
USA: 4 points from 4 matches, NRR +0.788
Pakistan: 4 points from 3 matches, NRR -0.403
Even if Pakistan defeat Namibia, their progression could depend on boosting net run rate and other results.
Viral Shadab Khan video fuels backlash
A clip circulating on social media shows Shadab responding “Till the final” when asked if Pakistan would stay until the semi-finals. The timing of the video remains unclear and may predate the India match. However, its resurfacing after the 61-run defeat has intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s leadership and confidence.
Batting collapse raises alarm bells
Pakistan’s biggest concern remains a fragile batting unit that crumbled against India’s pace attack.
- Reduced to 13/3 by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya
- Minimal resistance from the middle order
- Babar Azam under pressure after scoring 5 off 7 balls
Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub must provide stability, while captain Salman Ali Agha needs to anchor the innings under pressure.
Shaheen Afridi’s form a growing concern
Pakistan’s bowling spearhead has struggled for rhythm.
- Conceded 31+ runs in two overs vs India
- Expensive final over shifted momentum
- Inconsistency threatens Pakistan’s death bowling strength
The lone bright spot was Saim Ayub’s three-wicket spell that briefly rattled India’s top order.
Shadab Khan: experience vs recent inconsistency
Shadab remains one of Pakistan’s most experienced T20 all-rounders.
Career snapshot
- 120 T20Is: 120 wickets, 943 runs
- Overall T20 career: 330+ matches
- Economy rate: ~7.3
- Recent 2026 World Cup performances
- vs India: 14 (15), 0/17
- vs USA: 30 (12), 2/26
- vs Netherlands: 8 (12), 0/26
While his batting has added quick runs, his bowling control has fluctuated.
