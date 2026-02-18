PAK vs NAM: Shadab Khan trolled after ‘Till the final’ remark goes viral - Watch

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign hangs in the balance after a crushing defeat to India pushed them to third in Group A. With only two teams advancing to the Super 8, Pakistan must beat Namibia and rely on net run rate scenarios to stay alive. The pressure has intensified following a viral clip of Shadab Khan confidently saying Pakistan would reach the final, which resurfaced after the loss and triggered heavy trolling online.

Shadab Khan said, "We will play the final." pic.twitter.com/ycnA5kK7iE February 17, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistan’s qualification equation explained

Pakistan sit on 4 points from 3 matches (NRR -0.403) and face a must-win clash against Namibia.

India: 6 points, already qualified

USA: 4 points from 4 matches, NRR +0.788

Pakistan: 4 points from 3 matches, NRR -0.403

Even if Pakistan defeat Namibia, their progression could depend on boosting net run rate and other results.

Viral Shadab Khan video fuels backlash

A clip circulating on social media shows Shadab responding “Till the final” when asked if Pakistan would stay until the semi-finals. The timing of the video remains unclear and may predate the India match. However, its resurfacing after the 61-run defeat has intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s leadership and confidence.

Batting collapse raises alarm bells

Pakistan’s biggest concern remains a fragile batting unit that crumbled against India’s pace attack.

Reduced to 13/3 by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Minimal resistance from the middle order

Babar Azam under pressure after scoring 5 off 7 balls

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub must provide stability, while captain Salman Ali Agha needs to anchor the innings under pressure.

Shaheen Afridi’s form a growing concern

Pakistan’s bowling spearhead has struggled for rhythm.

Conceded 31+ runs in two overs vs India

Expensive final over shifted momentum

Inconsistency threatens Pakistan’s death bowling strength

The lone bright spot was Saim Ayub’s three-wicket spell that briefly rattled India’s top order.

Shadab Khan: experience vs recent inconsistency

Shadab remains one of Pakistan’s most experienced T20 all-rounders.

Career snapshot

120 T20Is: 120 wickets, 943 runs

Overall T20 career: 330+ matches

Economy rate: ~7.3

Recent 2026 World Cup performances

vs India: 14 (15), 0/17

vs USA: 30 (12), 2/26

vs Netherlands: 8 (12), 0/26

While his batting has added quick runs, his bowling control has fluctuated.