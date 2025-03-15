PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Live Streaming FREE: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand First T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online?

NZ vs PAK: Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, is set to take on Michael Bracewell’s New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting on Sunday, March 17. The opening match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the toss scheduled for 6:15 AM IST, and the match beginning at 6:45 AM IST. Fans can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network or stream it on Sony LIV and Fancode.

New Zealand will be without key players such as Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Mitchell Santner, who are unavailable due to IPL commitments. Their squad, however, features a mix of experienced and returning stars. On the other hand, Pakistan has included three uncapped players—Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Ali—rewarding them for standout performances in domestic cricket.

PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Pakistan and New Zealand match take place?

The Pakistan and New Zealand match is scheduled for Sunday, March 16.

Where will the Pakistan and New Zealand match take place?

The match will take place at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time does the Pakistan and New Zealand match take place?

The match is set to start at 6:45 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:15 AM IST.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan and New Zealand

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: Where can I watch the live streaming of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV and Fancode apps and websites.

The T20I series will continue with matches in Dunedin (March 18), Auckland (March 21), Mount Maunganui (March 23), and Wellington (March 26). Following the T20Is, a three-match ODI series is scheduled from March 29 to April 5.

With both teams eager to test their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year, the series promises thrilling cricketing action.

NZ vs PAK: Full Squads

New Zealand Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (games 4 and 5 only), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 and 5 only), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 and 3 only), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 and 3 only), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan